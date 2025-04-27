84-year-old entrepreneur, atomic scientist earns MBA from IIM-Sambalpur; sets sights on second PhD

SAMBALPUR: Girish Mohan Gupta of Sambalpur is made up of special grey matter. At an age when people enter the prime of retired life, the 84-year-old has just got no chill, literally. He has bagged an MBA degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management at Sambalpur (IIM-S) recently, and already on for his next pursuit of earning a PhD in management.

An entrepreneur and atomic scientist for over four decades, Gupta has been a familiar face in industrial and defence circles, and also a philanthropist. But his passion for learning has set him on an unstoppable voyage of pursuing different educational courses and gaining degrees.

He joined IIM-Sambalpur’s MBA for Working Professionals programme, attending classes every weekend at its Delhi campus. Despite his age, he was among the most regular attendees in his batch, earning a 7.4 CGPA. He received his degree at the institute’s convocation on Sambalpur campus on April 19, 2025.

Prior to this, he had completed his MTech at the age of 71 from CMJ University, Meghalaya in 2012 and also got a PhD in mechanical engineering at the age of 77 from JS University, UP, in 2018. He now plans to pursue another PhD from IIM-Sambalpur.

“I never let age come between me and my curiosity. I love sports, I swim regularly, I play badminton. Fitness and learning have both been constants in my life,” he shares.

Based in Delhi, Gupta’s family includes his wife, four children, and six grandchildren. His lifelong commitment to learning echoes in the values he instilled in his family with all the successors making significant achievements in their academic careers. Seven of his children and grandchildren have studied abroad, but with one clear condition, “they must return to India and contribute to their country.”

Born in pre-Independence India in Dibai village, Bulandshahr district of UP, Gupta began his professional journey as a trainee at Delhi Cloth Mills after completing mechanical engineering from Aligarh Muslim University. Rising to the general manager rank in 14 years, he later landed a job in the US in 1979. However, he chose to return to India in 1982, forfeiting his Green Card, driven by a vision to contribute to his country’s interests.