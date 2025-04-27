A final farewell: Manikandan ensures unclaimed dead in Rajapalayam receives respect, last rites through Aram Foundation

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The whispers of daily life hum softly as a poignant hush falls—a silence that reverberates through many souls, starkly reminding us of life’s fragility. As the sun dipped below the horizon, casting long shadows over weary brick kilns, the community was confronted with an unsettling truth: the lives of migrant labourers, toiling under the weight of their burdens, often slip away in the cruel arms of indifference.

A labourer from north India, toiling tirelessly at a brick kiln in Rajapalayam, was swept away by unexpected health complications. His family, ensnared by the shackles of poverty, found themselves in a heart-wrenching plight—unable to reclaim their beloved for a final farewell. Woven into a nightmare, they faced the unthinkable: a life lost and, with it, the dignity of a proper farewell.

This heartache was not singular. In another tale, an older woman surrendered to the embrace of age-related ailments and was abandoned by her kin. They turned their backs, neglecting the costs of her cremation, leaving her unclaimed, desolate in death’s cold shadow.

Amidst the swirling whispers of indifference, M Manikandan, a 35-year-old devoted community activist, stood resolute, determined that no soul would depart this earth unremembered and devoid of respect. For the last seven years, his NGO, the Aram Foundation, has tenderly cared for the unclaimed dead in Rajapalayam, performing last rites and facilitating cremations for over 100 unidentified and unclaimed bodies.

Speaking to TNIE, Manikandan, who runs an e-seva centre and an organic farm product shop in Rajapalayam, recalls that the seeds of serving society were sown when he lost his father while studying in Class 7. “The frequent hospital visits I made with my ailing father during my school days had inspired me to help others in need of medical assistance.”