A final farewell: Manikandan ensures unclaimed dead in Rajapalayam receives respect, last rites through Aram Foundation

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The whispers of daily life hum softly as a poignant hush falls—a silence that reverberates through many souls, starkly reminding us of life’s fragility. As the sun dipped below the horizon, casting long shadows over weary brick kilns, the community was confronted with an unsettling truth: the lives of migrant labourers, toiling under the weight of their burdens, often slip away in the cruel arms of indifference.
A labourer from north India, toiling tirelessly at a brick kiln in Rajapalayam, was swept away by unexpected health complications. His family, ensnared by the shackles of poverty, found themselves in a heart-wrenching plight—unable to reclaim their beloved for a final farewell. Woven into a nightmare, they faced the unthinkable: a life lost and, with it, the dignity of a proper farewell.
This heartache was not singular. In another tale, an older woman surrendered to the embrace of age-related ailments and was abandoned by her kin. They turned their backs, neglecting the costs of her cremation, leaving her unclaimed, desolate in death’s cold shadow.
Amidst the swirling whispers of indifference, M Manikandan, a 35-year-old devoted community activist, stood resolute, determined that no soul would depart this earth unremembered and devoid of respect. For the last seven years, his NGO, the Aram Foundation, has tenderly cared for the unclaimed dead in Rajapalayam, performing last rites and facilitating cremations for over 100 unidentified and unclaimed bodies.
Speaking to TNIE, Manikandan, who runs an e-seva centre and an organic farm product shop in Rajapalayam, recalls that the seeds of serving society were sown when he lost his father while studying in Class 7. “The frequent hospital visits I made with my ailing father during my school days had inspired me to help others in need of medical assistance.”
What began as a personal odyssey in 2017 with blood donation was profoundly transformed by encounters that unveiled the harsh realities of the abandoned — those unloved, unidentified, unclaimed bodies on the side of the road. With his brother, M Muruganantham, and a close-knit band of friends, they sought to weave together a tapestry of hope, especially during the devastating waves of the Covid-19 lockdown.
“The lockdown’s weight was unbearable, especially when I witnessed a malnourished child, desperate, eating soil to stave off hunger. It was that haunting moment that propelled us into action,” Manikandan recounted. Together, they launched a grocery distribution drive, reaching out through the digital realms to gather support from diverse communities. What sprouted from small seeds of kindness became a thriving NGO with over 60 devoted members from Virudhunagar.
Performing last rites and cremation services comes at a cost of Rs 6,000-Rs 7,000 per soul, shared collectively by the Trust’s volunteers. Their empathy extends far beyond the cremation pyres; they express gratitude to crematorium workers during festivals like Deepavali, presenting gifts, and illuminating the spirit of giving.
“We also nurture the dreams of underprivileged students, showering them with educational support, and we engage in ongoing tree plantation initiatives,” Manikandan shared.
Expressing gratitude to his family for their unwavering support, Manikandan remains committed to continuing his selfless service forever. His NGO also focuses on setting up an orphanage to create a haven for vulnerable individuals.
As the stars flicker to life in the night sky, casting a gentle glow over the world, one cannot help but reflect on the profound impact of a single lifeline extended amidst the shadows of despair. Manikandan’s unwavering spirit serves as a beacon. Each life he touches echoes a resounding affirmation: every soul deserves to be seen, remembered, and honoured.
