Chennai’s water warrior: Ganapathy ensures stray animals have access to water across the city

CHENNAI: With the Chennai summer trying to beat its own record every year, people are trying their best to stay indoors and away from the wrath of the heat, often forgetting the city’s stray animals and birds. However, one man steps in, a water bowl in hand. Meet Ganapathy Subramaniam Shanmugham, a 40-year-old changemaker whose journey from a volunteer to the Chennai lead of Water for Voiceless is a testament to how compassion and action can transform lives — not just of humans, but of every thirsty creature under the sun.

Inspired by Jain Sunny Hastimal, the founder of Water for Voiceless (WfV), earlier known as the ‘Water Pot Project,’ Ganapathy has taken on the mission of ensuring that stray animals have access to water across the city.

The roots of WfV can be traced back to 2016, when Jain Sunny, haunted by the memory of accidentally killing a puppy at Tumkur in Karnataka, started offering water to strays and began distributing bowls to the public, encouraging them to place water.

A native of Chennai, Ganapathy was working in Bengaluru when he first met Sunny through a mutual friend in 2017. He started by placing two terracotta water bowls outside his apartment, which he received free of cost from Sunny. Now it has grown into a citywide initiative, with Ganapathy as the Chennai lead for WfV.

Ganapathy recalls receiving his first two terracotta bowls: “Once I started seeing how useful water bowls were for strays, especially during the summer, it stayed with me. While humans commodify water, animals suffer.”