From constable to IPS, Udayakrishna’s journey of grit

VIJAYAWADA: In an inspiring example of hope M Udaya Krishna Reddy of Ullapalem village in Prakasam district has achieved an All India Rank of 350 in the Civil Services Examination and earning a place in the Indian Police Service (IPS). From a government school in a small village to the prestigious IPS, Udaya Krishna Reddy’s journey is proof that no dream is too big when powered by passion and purpose.

Born into poverty and losing his parents at a young age, Udaya was raised by his grandmother Ramanamma, who sold vegetables to support him, and guided by his uncle Koti Reddy. After studying in a Telugu-medium government school, he joined the police force as a constable in 2013, serving at Gudluru and Ramayapatnam Marine police stations. Facing humiliation from a superior officer became a turning point, fueling his ambition to join the IPS.

He resigned in 2018 to pursue the Civil Services full-time. Despite failing three attempts, he refused to give up. In his fourth attempt, he secured a 780th rank and joined the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS). However, determined to wear the IPS uniform, he reattempted during training and achieved the 350th rank.

Speaking to TNIE, Udaya said the unwavering support from his grandmother and uncle shaped his journey. “We, the youth of India, have immense potential which is yet to be realised. Don’t get distracted, stay focused. Never allow anyone to degrade your dignity and self-respect,” he added. He advised aspirants to dedicate at least 12 hours daily to studies with focus on covering the entire syllabus. Afterward, 8-10 hours are sufficient based on personal capability.

“Some may find 6-8 hours enough. What matters most is completing daily targets consistently. It typically takes 1.5 to 2 years to complete the syllabus, depending on one’s intellectual ability,” he noted. He explained the importance of 8 hours of sleep, nutritious food, and managing stress through spirituality, yoga, and meditation.