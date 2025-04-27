Long drive to educate poor students: Odisha driver fuels dreams with free coaching

CUTTACK: A driver in the morning and a passionate teacher by the evening. That has been 50-year-old Narayan Prasad Singh’s life for the last eight years.

A resident of Anasarpur village under Asureswar gram panchayat in Nischintakoili block, he has been providing free coaching to poor students every day. Singh, who drives a school van for a living, had always dreamt of becoming a teacher. Although destiny had different plans from him, he never gave up on his dream.

Born into a poor family, he managed to complete his graduation in 1992. “Ever since I was in school, I wanted to become a teacher. But since the financial condition of my family was not strong enough, I could study only till graduation. There was no money to pursue a bachelor of education(BEd) course which is mandatory for teaching career,” he said.

A good student, he moved from one educational institute to another to apply for a teacher’s job. But without a BEd, every school rejected his application. Forced by the difficult circumstances at home, Singh had to take up driving a car to earn his livelihood. “Driving a commercial vehicle which belonged to a different person was actually not feasible. There were no fixed hours of work and I had a strong desire to spend some hours of my life teaching children of poor families,” he said. A few years later, he quit the job and decided to drive a school van, which would help him interact with students every day.