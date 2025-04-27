WFV’s initiative to quench thirst of animals, birds

TIRUPATI: For the first time in Tirupati city, an initiative was taken up to quench the thirst of animals and birds in hot summer by supplying cement water bowls to be placed on balconies, terraces and other places.

The initiative was launched by an NGO Animal Care Land with the support of Bengaluru-based organisation WFV (water for voiceless) to provide water for stray animals and birds.

Some Jain community philanthropists were instrumental in providing the service in association with the two NGOs and 62 animal and bird lovers in the temple city. They brought 180 specially designed cement water bowls of various sizes from Vellore. Tamil Nadu Animal Care Land has appealed to the people as “Dear community animal feeders and fellow animal lovers as summer approaches, community animals like stray dogs, cats, birds, cows and wildlife struggle to find clean drinking water. We, the team of Animal Care Land, along with ‘Water for Voiceless’ are conducting a free water bowl distribution drive for stray animals.”

Water for Voiceless (WFV) is a Bengaluru based NGO founded by Jain Sunny Hastimal from Tumkuru in 2015. WFV is a Pan India initiative that successively distributed more than 1,00,000 water bowls for thirsty animals & birds during the summer.