Puttur entrepreneur leads edtech innovation in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: In the small town of Puttur, Satheesh Kanchi, 50, grew up learning the values of diligence, education, and community service from his father, a clerk in the State Electricity Board. These principles have shaped him into a self-styled global leader, recognised by VISION-2047 and Make in India as a next-gen entrepreneur.
Satheesh’s remarkable journey has transformed Tirupati into hubs of innovation through his three software companies—DevRabbit IT Solutions, OneHubPOS Solutions, and Mindtronix—while also leading Sloka-The Birla School, a franchise of Birla Open Minds International School, as a beacon of progressive education.
Satheesh’s enterprises span technology, education, and culinary sectors, seamlessly connecting global markets with local roots. DevRabbit IT Solutions, founded in 2016, is a California-based tech consulting firm with offices in Tirupati and Hyderabad, employing over 100 professionals specializing in Salesforce, ServiceNow, Business AI, and NetSuite.
OneHubPOS Solutions, launched in 2019, offers a cloud-based point-of-sale system for restaurants and retail, integrating sales, inventory, payments, and analytics. With a $3 million seed round raised in 2023 alongside Loomis AB, OneHubPOS employs over 40 people across California, Tirupati, and Bengaluru.
Mindtronix, co-founded with technologist MSA Srivastav, exports curriculum-mapped DIY learning kits to the USA, focusing on robotics and interactive STEM tools, empowering students globally. At the heart of Satheesh’s educational vision is Sloka-The Birla School. Nestled amid fertile fields, the school integrates agriculture into its ethos, with classrooms entwined with creepers and blackboards overlooking crops like paddy, corn, and coriander.
This setting inspired Mindtronix in 2016, addressing the need for hands-on STEM education. Initially creating teacher-aid tools for science and maths, Satheesh and Srivastav developed environmentally friendly DIY kits for students from Class 1 to 10. Overcoming skepticism from exam-focused parents and schools, they built trust through school visits and exhibitions, establishing Mindtronix as a leader in educational innovation.
Satheesh’s entrepreneurial reach extends to the culinary world with “Tirupati Spices,” a chain of South Indian restaurants in California offering authentic pickles, chutneys, and food preservatives. Backed by a `40 crore investment in Tirupati, this venture serves local and international markets. His wife, Sujatha Kanchi, a BA graduate, has been pivotal in his success. “Sujatha has supported our family and my dreams from day one, shaping every major decision,” Satheesh said. His cultural initiative, “Tirupati Bommalu,” revives Kondapalli wooden dolls with designs like Vaikunta Pali, captivating all ages. Mindtronix also crafts wooden logos and replicas for firms like SBI and Ramoji Film City, blending tradition with modern artistry.
With a B.Sc and MCA from Sri Venkateswara University, an MCSD from Microsoft, and executive courses from Harvard, MIT, Wharton, and Columbia, he combines technical expertise with strategic vision. His career spans roles like Team Lead at California Health Services (2006), Founder/CTO at LogictreeIt (2008), CEO of DevRabbit (2016) and OnePOS Retail Solutions (2020), and CTO at Favekitchens.
Over the next two years, Satheesh plans to invest `40 crore in Tirupati, establishing a food processing unit, an IT hub, and expanding Sloka-The Birla School. These initiatives aim to create 400–500 jobs, fostering local talent and boosting Tirupati’s economy.
Satheesh’s journey from village boy to global educator shows how humble roots and vision can drive innovation and uplift communities.