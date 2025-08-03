Puttur entrepreneur leads edtech innovation in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: In the small town of Puttur, Satheesh Kanchi, 50, grew up learning the values of diligence, education, and community service from his father, a clerk in the State Electricity Board. These principles have shaped him into a self-styled global leader, recognised by VISION-2047 and Make in India as a next-gen entrepreneur.

Satheesh’s remarkable journey has transformed Tirupati into hubs of innovation through his three software companies—DevRabbit IT Solutions, OneHubPOS Solutions, and Mindtronix—while also leading Sloka-The Birla School, a franchise of Birla Open Minds International School, as a beacon of progressive education.

Satheesh’s enterprises span technology, education, and culinary sectors, seamlessly connecting global markets with local roots. DevRabbit IT Solutions, founded in 2016, is a California-based tech consulting firm with offices in Tirupati and Hyderabad, employing over 100 professionals specializing in Salesforce, ServiceNow, Business AI, and NetSuite.

OneHubPOS Solutions, launched in 2019, offers a cloud-based point-of-sale system for restaurants and retail, integrating sales, inventory, payments, and analytics. With a $3 million seed round raised in 2023 alongside Loomis AB, OneHubPOS employs over 40 people across California, Tirupati, and Bengaluru.

Mindtronix, co-founded with technologist MSA Srivastav, exports curriculum-mapped DIY learning kits to the USA, focusing on robotics and interactive STEM tools, empowering students globally. At the heart of Satheesh’s educational vision is Sloka-The Birla School. Nestled amid fertile fields, the school integrates agriculture into its ethos, with classrooms entwined with creepers and blackboards overlooking crops like paddy, corn, and coriander.