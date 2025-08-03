Where the sun pays bills

PUDUCHERRY: In a quiet corner of Puducherry’s Boulevard area, a modest home hides a revolutionary secret. For over two decades, Dr Brahmanand Mohanty, a retired professor from the Asian Institute of Technology in Bangkok and a globally respected energy expert, has been quietly leading the Union Territory’s solar transition — long before it became policy.

Back in 2001, when solar panels were still a novelty, Dr Mohanty installed a 900W off-grid system on his rooftop, one of the first in Puducherry. Over the years, that system evolved into a state-of-the-art 5kW grid-connected setup that now powers not just his home, but also his family’s electric car and scooters. His is a household that has not visited a petrol pump in over 20 years.

But Mohanty’s commitment to clean energy goes well beyond personal use. He has helped transform solar adoption across Puducherry by facilitating rooftop installations at institutions like the French Consulate, Alliance Française, École française d’Extrême-Orient, Volontariat, and several buildings of the Sri Aurobindo Ashram, including its school, library, dining hall, and guesthouses. He has also encouraged private residents to adopt solar and promoted the replacement of electric geysers with heat pumps.

His home stands as a working model of low-consumption, high-efficiency living. Upgrading to a 3kW system in 2011 with energy-efficient appliances such as LED lights, smart fans, and inverter ACs, his family slashed electricity usage from over 25kWh/day to about 10 to 12kWh. By 2023, he expanded to a 5kW system — at a cost lower than his 2011 setup, thanks to falling solar prices. That same year, his system produced over 8,600 kWh, covering 125% of his household’s needs.

“For the last 14 years, we have exported more solar power than we have consumed. In fact, we have been getting returns,” he says, scrolling through real-time performance data from his remote monitoring system.