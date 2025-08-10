A sister’s stem cell gift turns Raksha Bandhan into a true celebration of life

HYDERABAD: This Raksha Bandhan, 17-year-old Hashmitha gave her brother Bharath more than a thread; she gave him the gift of life. This year, the IV lines became their rakhi threads. What began as a sister’s anxious vigil by her brother’s hospital bed ended in a successful stem cell transplant just days before the festival, making this the most meaningful Rakhi celebration the siblings have ever known.

Five-year-old Bharath from Mahbubnagar had battled ill health for over seven months. Initially diagnosed with jaundice, his condition worsened, and four months ago, doctors confirmed aplastic anaemia, a rare, life-threatening bone marrow failure. Frequent hospital visits became routine, and mounting medical bills added to the family’s strain. Their mother quit her teaching job to care for him, while their father’s business suffered.

When doctors at a Hyderabad hospital recommended a bone marrow transplant, the family agreed without hesitation. Tests revealed that Hashmitha, an Intermediate student, was a perfect match. “I saw my brother suffering for months and wanted to do anything to make him better,” she tells the TNIE. “When doctors said my cells were the right match, I felt both hopeful and happy, knowing he could finally come home.”

The transplant was performed on July 24. On Saturday, still in the hospital, Hashmitha tied a rakhi on Bharath’s wrist — her stem cells already working to heal him. “I could finally touch my brother and see him smile after four months,” she says, holding back tears. “I feel fortunate to have helped. I’d urge everyone not to fear donating blood or stem cells; it’s safe and can save a life.”

Bharath is now showing steady recovery and is expected to be discharged in the coming days.