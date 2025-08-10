A stroke of change

COIMBATORE: The delicate hands that once tilled fields, moulded bricks, and boiled silkworm cocoons had never known the joy of turning the pages of new books, smelling them, or holding a pencil. Nestled in the verdant Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, the Vilankombai tribal children had long lived in darkness – both literally and metaphorically. For them, colours were a far-fetched dream.

Though the government built a temporary school under the National Child Labour Project, it was a single-room structure with primer peeling off, walls lashed with bamboo, and an air of neglect. Like the children inside, the fragmentary building seemed to yearn for care. A school now stood in their village, but the thrill of running there every day with backpacks and bright smiles was missing.

Then, on a November morning in 2019, something changed. Crocodile, Chhota Bheem, panda, and lion smiled down from the once-blank walls. The dull primer gave way to cheerful sky blue, the grey door turned vibrant, and an entire solar system lit up the classroom. The children touched the walls, stared at the colours; their blues, quite literally, were replaced by sky blue. No, it wasn’t Doraemon’s magic pencil – 15 government school teachers’ love and passion had transformed this into a reality.

Pattampoochikulu, a Tiruppur-based organisation started by government school teachers in 2019, is infusing colours into government schools, particularly tribal schools in hilly terrains. Pattampoochikulu – a flutter of butterflies in Tamil – manifests in the literal sense, as it has enlivened 260 schools across 20 districts of Tamil Nadu.