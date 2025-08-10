Balancing books and blades, 15-year-old Sanchit wins Asian skating gold

HYDERABAD: Between schoolbooks and skating rinks, Class 11 student Yenderu Sanchit Chowdary has struck the perfect balance. His recent gold at the Asian Roller Skating Championships shows how dedication and discipline can translate into world-class success. While most teenagers his age are glued to cricket matches or gadgets, 15-year-old Sanchit is in his element on a pair of skates.

At the 20th Asian Roller Skating Championship held in South Korea, he clinched gold in the Senior Show Group category. It was not his first international triumph. At the 19th Asian Championships in China, he had bagged gold and silver medals in the junior category. In 2023, he struck gold again in the junior men’s category at the Oceania and Pacific Cup in Australia. His winning streak extends to the national arena too, with a gold and a bronze at the 62nd National Championship in Pollachi, and two golds and a silver at the 61st edition.

Sanchit’s journey began in 2017, inspired by his sister Yenduru Akanksha, also a skater. Skating, he says, boosted his concentration and eased stress far more than any other sport he tried. “Under the expert guidance of Coach Anup Kumar Yama, an Arjuna award winner, I have been able to hone my skills and represent India at national and international levels,” he tells TNIE. “Skating is harder than many think. It demands perfect leg balance and constant focus. In my early days, I found it tough, but my sister’s encouragement kept me going.”

On his latest medal, Sanchit says, “I was on cloud nine when I won gold in South Korea. My next goal is the World Championships. This will be the stepping stone to my dream of competing at the Olympics and making my country proud.”

Balancing academics with training is no easy feat, but for Sanchit, the approach is the same. “When we skate, our entire focus is on it. And, it’s the same with studies,” he quips.