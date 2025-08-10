From corporate cubicle to police patrol: How ‘Nari Shakti’ turned an ex-Infosys developer into a community hero

ADILABAD: While a software developer job at Infosys was what Sandhya from Soan mandal had once dreamt of, the long hours and sedentary lifestyle soon left her disillusioned. Many IT professionals speak of low job satisfaction, while women often voice the perennial grievance of limited opportunities. For Sandhya, who disliked her corporate role, and for Shahano Bano, a woman once paralysed by fear of the world around her, the ‘Nari Shakti’ initiative — the brainchild of Superintendent of Police (SP) G Janaki Sharmila — has shown that true independence lies not in fear, but in fearless service.

The all-women ‘Nari Shakti’ police team has emerged as a vital force in Nirmal district. Once a month, the officers visit Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) schools, spending a full day with the students — listening to their concerns, encouraging them to dream big and instilling the confidence to pursue those dreams.

Their work extends beyond schools. The initiative has taken up the fight against ganja cultivation and drug abuse, with women constables patrolling vulnerable areas, creating awareness among the youth and sensitising communities about the dangers of narcotics. SP Sharmila has urged them to take personal responsibility for eradicating ganja-related activities in their jurisdictions. Under ‘Mission Ganja Patrol’, participating officers have been equipped with badges, bags and T-shirts as symbols of their commitment.

Sandhya’s transformation is among the most striking. Once a software professional at Infosys, she now wears her police uniform with pride, trading corporate titles for the badge of service. Inspired by Nari Shakti, she recalls how people began calling her ‘Police Sister’, a title that gives her more satisfaction than any tech role ever could. “As a BTech graduate, I once thought I would return to the software sector. But the respect and encouragement I receive now are unmatched. Whenever I’m on patrol or helping someone in an emergency, I feel a renewed sense of purpose. The police uniform is better than any corporate title,” she tells TNIE.