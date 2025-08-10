Green sculptures: Kadiyam man’s plants take unique forms

RAJAMAHAENDRAVARAM: Imagine a plant growing in the shape of your favorite musical instrument or a chess piece. This unique blend of nature and art is now possible, thanks to Dhana Raj’s innovative plant sculptures. Located in Kadiyam, a nursery hub near Rajamahendravaram, Dhana Raj’s nursery features plants shaped into guitars, chess pieces, and intricate patterns.

Dhana Raj, a young entrepreneur, has gained recognition for his creative plant sculptures. With a background in drawing, he observed the growing demand for unique plant designs and decided to pursue his passion.

“We need to arrange the plant in the shape and keep cutting, dressing, and trimming the branches and leaves regularly,” he explained to TNIE.

Dhana Raj’s plant sculptures are made from living plants, making them an environmentally friendly and sustainable option for decorative purposes. He pays close attention to detail, ensuring each sculpture is meticulously crafted to showcase the natural beauty of the plants.