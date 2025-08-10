Green sculptures: Kadiyam man’s plants take unique forms

RAJAMAHAENDRAVARAM: Imagine a plant growing in the shape of your favorite musical instrument or a chess piece. This unique blend of nature and art is now possible, thanks to Dhana Raj’s innovative plant sculptures. Located in Kadiyam, a nursery hub near Rajamahendravaram, Dhana Raj’s nursery features plants shaped into guitars, chess pieces, and intricate patterns.
Dhana Raj, a young entrepreneur, has gained recognition for his creative plant sculptures. With a background in drawing, he observed the growing demand for unique plant designs and decided to pursue his passion.
“We need to arrange the plant in the shape and keep cutting, dressing, and trimming the branches and leaves regularly,” he explained to TNIE.
Dhana Raj’s plant sculptures are made from living plants, making them an environmentally friendly and sustainable option for decorative purposes. He pays close attention to detail, ensuring each sculpture is meticulously crafted to showcase the natural beauty of the plants.
“I’m facing challenges in finding skilled laborers to help me shape and maintain the plants into the desired designs. However, I persevere and find ways to overcome these obstacles,” he said. Despite initial struggles, Dhana Raj’s plant sculptures are gaining popularity, and he’s receiving increasing demand from customers who appreciate his creativity and attention to detail. His innovative approach has not only earned him recognition but also contributed to the growth and development of the nursery industry.
“I’m on the first step of nursery school. I’m a small man. But if you want to grow and sustain in the market, apply innovative and creative ideas need to be implemented. Otherwise, we’ll be out,” said Dhana Raj. With his dedication and passion, Dhana Raj is sure to make a mark in the world of plant sculptures.
Dhana Raj’s story is an inspiration to many, showcasing the potential of innovation and hard work in achieving success.
Dhana Raj’s plant sculptures are a testament to the possibilities of combining art and nature. With his unique designs and attention to detail, he’s sure to continue to impress plant lovers and art enthusiasts alike.