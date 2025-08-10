Vizag auto woman drives a change

VISAKHAPATNAM: In Visakhapatnam, Ramya is breaking barriers as the city’s first woman Uber auto driver. Her story is one of courage, independence, and social responsibility. Speaking to TNIE, Ramya said, “I’m a single parent of two daughters and a son. Safety concerns for my children, especially my daughters, motivated me to start driving an auto. I want to ensure their safety and the safety of other girls who go out at night or return late from work.”

Ramya learned to drive auto 10-years ago but didn’t pursue it due to her lack of proper education. However, people around her made her realise that education and auto driving aren’t connected. “Anyone can learn to drive,” she said. She initially learned using a diesel auto but faced discomfort from male passengers. She eventually sold the diesel auto and bought a CNG auto, which came with a five-year warranty.

Ramya’s decision to drive a CNG auto was driven by her desire to avoid air and noise pollution. Passengers often express surprise and happiness when they see Ramya behind the wheel. “Many people ask questions, encourage me, and even guide me. Some passengers said they felt safer,” she said. Ramya is currently using her earnings to clear her auto loan EMIs. Despite facing initial hesitation from her family, Ramya’s brother supported her, and her daughters are happy now.