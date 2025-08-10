Vizag auto woman drives a change

VISAKHAPATNAM: In Visakhapatnam, Ramya is breaking barriers as the city’s first woman Uber auto driver. Her story is one of courage, independence, and social responsibility. Speaking to TNIE, Ramya said, “I’m a single parent of two daughters and a son. Safety concerns for my children, especially my daughters, motivated me to start driving an auto. I want to ensure their safety and the safety of other girls who go out at night or return late from work.”
Ramya learned to drive auto 10-years ago but didn’t pursue it due to her lack of proper education. However, people around her made her realise that education and auto driving aren’t connected. “Anyone can learn to drive,” she said. She initially learned using a diesel auto but faced discomfort from male passengers. She eventually sold the diesel auto and bought a CNG auto, which came with a five-year warranty.
Ramya’s decision to drive a CNG auto was driven by her desire to avoid air and noise pollution. Passengers often express surprise and happiness when they see Ramya behind the wheel. “Many people ask questions, encourage me, and even guide me. Some passengers said they felt safer,” she said. Ramya is currently using her earnings to clear her auto loan EMIs. Despite facing initial hesitation from her family, Ramya’s brother supported her, and her daughters are happy now.
Ramya’s journey as an auto driver has not been easy, but she’s determined to succeed. “Many passengers appreciate what I’m doing, saying it makes women feel safer. I want to continue helping others while supporting my family,” she said.
Tragically, Ramya lost her son in 2022, who was swept away while at the beach. Despite this personal loss, she has faced additional challenges while working as an auto driver, including harassment and resistance. “Some men make vulgar comments or question my decision to drive an auto. I control my anger and move on, knowing that reacting might make things worse,” she said.
Ramya chose to drive a CNG auto to avoid air and noise pollution. “CNG autos are more comfortable for me and my passengers, and I support eco-friendly transport,” she said. Women passengers often respond positively to her, feeling inspired by her determination. However, she has faced rude reactions from some passengers due to delays. “Whatever job a person does, they deserve respect,” she emphasised.
Ramya has a clear message for women who wish to step out of traditional roles: “Come out of your comfort zone, earn, and be independent. The government is supporting women now, and I hope more women join this field, including auto driving, lorry driving, and bus driving.” A comment from a male passenger motivated her: “Women drivers could help reduce crime.” Ramya loves her job and wants to continue helping others while supporting her family.