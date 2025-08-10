Yellow line to finally cross finish line

BENGALURU: After eight years, Bengaluru’s much-awaited Yellow Line of Namma Metro, stretching 19.15 km from RV Road to Bommasandra, will finally be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 10 (Sunday). The fully elevated corridor with 16 stations will expand the Namma Metro network to 96 km, making it the second largest metro network in the country behind Delhi Metro (395 km, including NCR).
The PM will also lay the foundation stone for Metro Phase 3, also called Orange Line. The line with 31 stations will span 44.65 km and will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 15,611 crore.
Yellow Line, which faced several delays, particularly due to non-availability of trains, is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion, particularly at the infamous Central Silk Board junction, and transform connectivity to Electronics City, one of India’s largest technology and industrial hubs. The line passes through a key tech corridor housing major companies, while improving access to residential areas, hospitals, educational institutions, and industrial clusters of South Bengaluru.
It also offers interchanges with the Green Line at RV Road, the upcoming Pink Line at Jayadeva, and the Blue Line at Central Silk Board.
The line will operate with three available trains at a frequency of 25 minutes, manufactured and supplied by the Titagarh Rail System. Equipped with a modern Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) system, the Yellow Line is designed for fully-automated driverless operations (GoA-4). However, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) will begin services in semi-automated mode (GoA-2) with loco pilots in the beginning. The delay is due to pending integration of key systems, regulatory approvals, and staff training. Full automation will commence once GoA-4 software and safety validations are completed.
PM TO launch VB from BENGAluru to Belagavi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Belagavi at KSR Bengaluru City Railway Station.
According to the itinerary shared by the Chief Minister’s Office, PM Modi will participate in three events during his nearly four-hour visit to Bengaluru. On landing at the HAL Airport at 10.30 am, the PM will travel by helicopter and road to the KSR Railway Station, where he will flag off Vande Bharat Express trains between KSR Bengaluru-Belagavi.
He will also virtually flag off two more Vande Bharat Express trains between Amritsar-Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katri, and Ajni (Nagpur)-Pune. Modi will then travel by road to RV Road (Ragigudda) Metro Station on the Yellow Line.
Between 11.45 am and 12.50 pm, he will be flagging off the Yellow Line and take a Metro ride to Electronics City station.
From there, Modi will travel to the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Bengaluru, where at the institute’s auditorium, he will be laying the foundation stone for Bengaluru Metro Phase 3 and officially inaugurating the Yellow Line. He will then travel by helicopter to HAL Airport and fly back to Delhi at 2.45 pm.
E-CITY FLYOVER, HOSUR ROAD AMONG OTHERS TO BE SHUT
Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have advised commuters to avoid Hosur Road,
one of the most congested traffic locations in the city, ahead of the prime minister’s visit. The Electronics City Elevated Flyover, Hosur Road and other roads in Electronic City Phase 1 will be closed for nearly six hours to all types of vehicles. In addition, Marenahalli Main Road and other roads in Jayanagar will be closed for five hours. BTP also issued temporary parking restrictions on Marenahalli Main Road along with 4th and 18th Main Road.
Traffic Restrictions
Jayanagar Closed from 8.30 am to 12 pm
Marenahalli Main Road: From Rajalakshmi Junction to Marenahalli 18th Main Road
From Marenahalli East End Main Road Junction to Aravind Junction
Electronics city Closed from 9.30 am to 2.30 pm
From Silk Board towards Hosur via Electronic City Elevated Flyover and Hosur Road
From Hosur towards B’luru city
On roads in Electronic City Phase 1 such as Infosys Avenue, Velankani Road, and HP Avenue Road
KSR railway station From 9 am to 1 pm
All types of vehicles restricted from KSR Railway Platform No. 7 and 8 via Khode Underpass and from Khode Circle to Maharani Bridge, Shantala Junction towards Khode Junction, Mysore Bank towards Chalukya Circle, Kanakadasa Junction on Kalidasa Road towards Freedom Park, Mourya/Subbanna Junction towards Freedom Park and near Lalbagh Road
E-city alternative routes
Vehicles moving from Hosur Road towards Kanakapura Road, Mysore Road and Tumkur Road are advised to travel from Hosur Road Bommasandra Junction via Jigani Road to Bannerghatta Road to reach Nice Road.
Vehicles moving from Kanakapura Road, Mysore Road and Tumkur Road towards Hosur should get off at Bannerghatta Junction, travel via Jigani Road to Bommasandra Junction and Hosur Road
Vehicles travelling from Hosur Road towards Sarjapura Road, Varthur, Whitefield, Hosakote should travel from Chandapura Junction via Dommasandra Road to reach Sarjapura Road
Vehicles travelling towards Hosur from HSR Layout, Koramangala, Bellandur, Whitefield and the city side will reach Chandapur via Sarjapura Road and proceed towards Hosur
Alternative routes
Jayanagar
Vehicles coming from Rajalakshmi Junction on Marenahalli Main Road towards Jayadeva can take a left turn from Banashankari Bus Stand side via Sarakki Market Road / 9th Cross Road, proceed through IG Circle, RV Dental Junction and reach Jayadeva via 8th Main Road – 9th Cross Road Junction. Vehicles can also reach Bannerghatta Road through Sarakki Junction via Outer Ring Road
Vehicles coming from 4th Main Road heading towards Jayadeva can take a right turn at Rajalakshmi Junction, take left on Sarakki Main Road, proceed through IG Circle, RV Dental route, and reach Jayadeva/Bannerghatta Road via 8th Main – 9th Cross Junction
Vehicles coming from East End Circle heading towards Banashankari can take 29th Main Road, turn left on 28th Main Road, reach 8th Main – 9th Cross Junction, take a right at Dalmia Junction, and continue through Outer Ring Road, turn right at Sarakki Junction, and proceed towards Kanakapura Road and Banashankari.
KSR railway station
LTP Road, Cottonpet Main Road, Mysore Road, Magadi Main Road, KG Road, Mysore Bank Junction, Sagar Junction
Four Metro stations to shut for two hours
Banglore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has announced that Lalbagh, South End Circle, Jayanagar and RV Road Metro stations will be closed from 10 am to 12 noon on Sunday, following a request from the Karnataka police. Train services on the Green Line will continue, but will not halt at these stations during the closure.