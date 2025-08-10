Yellow line to finally cross finish line

BENGALURU: After eight years, Bengaluru’s much-awaited Yellow Line of Namma Metro, stretching 19.15 km from RV Road to Bommasandra, will finally be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 10 (Sunday). The fully elevated corridor with 16 stations will expand the Namma Metro network to 96 km, making it the second largest metro network in the country behind Delhi Metro (395 km, including NCR).

The PM will also lay the foundation stone for Metro Phase 3, also called Orange Line. The line with 31 stations will span 44.65 km and will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 15,611 crore.

Yellow Line, which faced several delays, particularly due to non-availability of trains, is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion, particularly at the infamous Central Silk Board junction, and transform connectivity to Electronics City, one of India’s largest technology and industrial hubs. The line passes through a key tech corridor housing major companies, while improving access to residential areas, hospitals, educational institutions, and industrial clusters of South Bengaluru.

It also offers interchanges with the Green Line at RV Road, the upcoming Pink Line at Jayadeva, and the Blue Line at Central Silk Board.

The line will operate with three available trains at a frequency of 25 minutes, manufactured and supplied by the Titagarh Rail System. Equipped with a modern Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) system, the Yellow Line is designed for fully-automated driverless operations (GoA-4). However, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) will begin services in semi-automated mode (GoA-2) with loco pilots in the beginning. The delay is due to pending integration of key systems, regulatory approvals, and staff training. Full automation will commence once GoA-4 software and safety validations are completed.