From paddy fields to world stage: Srikakulam boy set to shine in under-17 volleyball World Cup

SRIKAKULAM: During the Covid-19 lockdown, Attada Charan, a class VII student at Dayanand Anglo Vedic (CP) School at Steel City in Visakhapatnam, used to visit port stadium every day during morning and evening hours, where he was attracted towards volleyball. Hailing from a remote village Antharakudda in Palasa mandal of Srikakulam with complete agricultural background, he was staying at his maternal uncle Duggapu Ravi’s house for studies. Slowly he was involved in the game fully. Observing his good show in local tournaments, DAV School physical education teacher K Malleswara Rao started a volleyball team. Prior to it, the school did not have a volleyball boys team.
While studying in Class IX, Charan requested his uncle Ravi to admit him to a coaching institution to enhance his skills and learn techniques. At the same time, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) released a notification to recruit candidates for volleyball team.
Charan applied immediately and was selected for coaching at the SAI branch located at Port Stadium. Under the guidance of volleyball coach M Satyannarayana, Charan dedicated himself to improving his game and became a key player.
Subsequently, he was selected for the India under-16 team to participate in the Asian Men’s Championship held in Thailand. Sixteen teams from Asian countries competed, with India bagging third place. Charan emerged as a key player.
Recognising Charan’s talent, the Volleyball Association of India recommended him for selection in the Indian volleyball team for the Under-17 World Cup, to be held in Doha from August 19 to 29, 2026. Charan is one of the three key players in the 12-member national team and the only player selected from South India.
“My parents, Kamala Nadham and Devi, are farmers. I am their second son. I learned valuable tips from my coach, Satyannarayana, which improved my interest in game. My present success is a big responsibility, and I am working hard to achieve gold for India in the coming World Cup,” Charan told the TNIE.