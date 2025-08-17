Swayamkrushi transforms lives of poor in Chittoor, Nellore

NELLORE: From eradicating child labour to empowering women and preparing communities for natural disasters, Swayamkrushi Rural and Urban Development Organisation has been steadily transforming the lives of the underprivileged in Chittoor and Nellore districts. Founded by social worker T Srilatha, the organisation works across multiple sectors to improve the lives of marginalised communities in both rural and urban areas.

Since its inception, Swayamkrushi has addressed some of the most pressing social and economic challenges faced by these communities. Under Srilatha’s leadership, the organisation has steadily expanded its work to cover a wide spectrum of development needs.

One of its earliest focus areas has been the eradication of child labour. Through consistent awareness drives and community outreach, the NGO has ensured that marginalised children remain in classrooms instead of workplaces, giving them a chance for a brighter future.

At the same time, the organisation has taken up farmer empowerment activities by introducing sustainable agricultural practices and helping cultivators access government welfare schemes that strengthen their livelihoods.

Swayamkrushi has also been proactive in disaster preparedness and relief, conducting training sessions to equip vulnerable communities with the skills to face natural calamities, while extending rehabilitation support during floods, cyclones, and other emergencies.

In the field of education, the organisation runs hostels and provides assistance to students from economically weaker sections, like rural children striving to pursue higher studies.

Taking this mission forward, Swayamkrushi has set up two seasonal hostels with the support of the State government. Located in Sambhunipalem village of Vidavalur mandal and in Nellore rural, these hostels accommodate nearly 50 students each—children who had dropped out of school because their parents migrated in search of livelihood.

By providing safe accommodation, regular meals, and learning support, these hostels ensure continuity in education and prevent children from slipping into child labour.