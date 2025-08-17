Visakhapatnam’s teen sensation Disha Palnati dazzles world stage with Grand Sea World crown

VISAKHAPATNAM: In the heart of the City of Destiny, a young girl has captured the world’s attention with her talent, grace, and determination. Disha Palnati, just 18 years old, has become a symbol of pride for India and her hometown. She was born to Captain PS Ravi Kumar, a Naval officer, and Valentina Mishra, a renowned fashion groomer.

From a very young age, Disha showed signs of brilliance. She was confident, ambitious, and full of charm. In school, she was an all-rounder for four consecutive years, excelling in academics, public speaking and cultural events. Her shelves are filled with trophies and medals, each a stepping stone toward her dream of representing India on internationally.

Her journey into beauty pageants began in 2016 when she participated in Little Model Earth in Johannesburg. Competing with other children globally, Disha won the Super Grand Prix title.

That same year, she went to Greece for Little Miss World, where she won Best Catwalk Model and Best Fashionista, showcasing her elegance and style. In 2017, Disha participated in Little Miss Universe in Antalya, Turkey, and won Best Talent Model along with the prestigious Queen of the Universe title.

Later, she represented India at the Luxury Brand Model Awards in South Korea, leaving a lasting impression with her poise and personality.