Visakhapatnam’s teen sensation Disha Palnati dazzles world stage with Grand Sea World crown

VISAKHAPATNAM: In the heart of the City of Destiny, a young girl has captured the world’s attention with her talent, grace, and determination. Disha Palnati, just 18 years old, has become a symbol of pride for India and her hometown. She was born to Captain PS Ravi Kumar, a Naval officer, and Valentina Mishra, a renowned fashion groomer.
From a very young age, Disha showed signs of brilliance. She was confident, ambitious, and full of charm. In school, she was an all-rounder for four consecutive years, excelling in academics, public speaking and cultural events. Her shelves are filled with trophies and medals, each a stepping stone toward her dream of representing India on internationally.
Her journey into beauty pageants began in 2016 when she participated in Little Model Earth in Johannesburg. Competing with other children globally, Disha won the Super Grand Prix title.
That same year, she went to Greece for Little Miss World, where she won Best Catwalk Model and Best Fashionista, showcasing her elegance and style. In 2017, Disha participated in Little Miss Universe in Antalya, Turkey, and won Best Talent Model along with the prestigious Queen of the Universe title.
Later, she represented India at the Luxury Brand Model Awards in South Korea, leaving a lasting impression with her poise and personality.
Despite her early success, Disha believed in balance. She took a two-year break from pageantry to focus on her studies and later joined Manipal University in Jaipur to pursue engineering—a decision reflecting her commitment to building both a strong mind and a strong presence. In 2025, after years of preparation, Disha returned to the international stage at the 11th edition of Miss & Mr Grand Sea World held in Dubai from June 23 to 29. With 60 contestants from 19 countries, it was one of the most competitive season ever.
Disha emerged as the Super Grand Prix Winner, the highest honour in the competition. She also won several other titles, including Miss Teen Grand Sea 2025, Best National Costume Award for her stunning outfit featuring India’s national bird, the Taj Mahal, and the Indian Tricolour, Best Talent Performance for her Bollywood medley, and Best Interview for her thoughtful answers that impressed the international jury.
Speaking to TNIE, Disha said, “I started my journey when I was 7-year-old. Watching my mother groom children for international competitions inspired me. Being called ‘India’ by fellow contestants filled me with pride. I’m so happy I could represent my country.”
Her mother, Valentina Mishra, said, “Disha has a long way to go. We would love to send her for future competitions in the Miss category to represent India. We request support from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh to enable Disha make our State and Country proud.”