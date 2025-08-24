Blind cricketer Ajay Kumar's Arjuna Award glory

VIJAYAWADA: Facing numerous obstacles in life – from poverty, an uneducated farming background, and a visible impairment – 35-year-old cricketer Illuri Ajay Kumar Reddy charted a new course for himself while inspiring countless others.

Ajay’s journey from a poor agricultural family to receiving the Arjuna Award in 2023 for leading India to victory in the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup 2017 was far from easy. He captained the Indian Men’s Visually Impaired Cricket Team for over a decade and now serves as a coach and selector.

Ajay lost his eyesight in a freak mishap in his native village in Prakasam district when he was just four years old. Yet, he refused to let challenges define him. With unwavering determination, he fought not only against the limitations of blindness but also against the barriers imposed by society. His cherished dream was to inspire hope and confidence among fellow visually impaired individuals and to serve as a guiding light for them.

In 2002, Ajay’s family migrated to Narasaraopet in erstwhile undivided Guntur district to admit him to a special needs school for blind and visually impaired children. Initially, Ajay felt depressed and detached from his family, but the sound of bats striking balls from a nearby cricket ground drew him toward the game, turning his despair into determination.