Blind cricketer Ajay Kumar's Arjuna Award glory

VIJAYAWADA: Facing numerous obstacles in life – from poverty, an uneducated farming background, and a visible impairment – 35-year-old cricketer Illuri Ajay Kumar Reddy charted a new course for himself while inspiring countless others.
Ajay’s journey from a poor agricultural family to receiving the Arjuna Award in 2023 for leading India to victory in the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup 2017 was far from easy. He captained the Indian Men’s Visually Impaired Cricket Team for over a decade and now serves as a coach and selector.
Ajay lost his eyesight in a freak mishap in his native village in Prakasam district when he was just four years old. Yet, he refused to let challenges define him. With unwavering determination, he fought not only against the limitations of blindness but also against the barriers imposed by society. His cherished dream was to inspire hope and confidence among fellow visually impaired individuals and to serve as a guiding light for them.
In 2002, Ajay’s family migrated to Narasaraopet in erstwhile undivided Guntur district to admit him to a special needs school for blind and visually impaired children. Initially, Ajay felt depressed and detached from his family, but the sound of bats striking balls from a nearby cricket ground drew him toward the game, turning his despair into determination.
“I used to dream of becoming a soldier in my childhood. When my brother told me that visible impaired candidates cannot join armed forces, I was shattered. Later, the bat sound attracted me to enter the cricket ground. Being too small in the group, I was not allowed inside the ground for more than two weeks. Somehow, I managed to join the team with the support of my seniors, who helped me in all the way I am today. With the help of my seniors, I played in all the district level matches and earned a name of mine. Later, I moved to Hyderabad and represented the national level team and country in several tournaments. Out of 21 tournaments I played, I received 16 Man of the Series, scored 15 centuries, 35 half centuries, and took 213 wickets. I am very proud to claim that I am the only captain to win matches in all the formats of championships,” Ajay shared.
Beyond cricket, Ajay is recognised for his professional dedication by the State Bank of India (SBI). He voiced concern that many young and visually impaired aspirants are unable to pursue their dreams due to inadequate infrastructure and limited government support.
“SBI stood by me during my early days when I was representing the country. I sincerely hope both the State and Central governments extend the same level of importance to blind cricket so that every aspiring player receives the support they need to realise their dream,” Ajay said.
Today, he stands as a symbol of resilience, proving that the strength of spirit can overcome any obstacle.