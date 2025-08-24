Maadhyam: A safe haven for women

CUTTACK: Not every woman, be it a victim of domestic violence or harassment, has the courage or the resources to enter into a litigation. And even if they do, many need help with legal aid, counselling and reconciliation.

A women support centre in Cuttack - Maadhyam - has been helping such women get justice, sometimes without them having to step into the corridors of a court.

A joint initiative of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police and Institute for Social Development (ISD), Maadhyam was launched in the Twin City in September, 2014. It is aimed at providing counselling support to women victims of physical and emotional violence, false promises of marriage, kidnapping and abduction, trafficking, cyber crime, voyeurism and domestic violence. Besides, it also extends legal, medical and rehabilitation support to the women victims. The centre also facilitates amicable settlement in many cases including matrimonial disputes, aiming for a harmonious living environment for both the parties involved.

Maadhyam’s counsellor Rosalin Sahoo said, while the concerned police station renders appropriate services to such women as per law, the centre provides counselling and other alternative support services in terms of legal aid and medical support.