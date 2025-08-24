Meet S Kannan, the man who bleeds to save lives

PUDUKKOTTAI: In Pudukkottai, a modest pet shop doubles as the workplace of a man with an extraordinary record. At 63, S Kannan has donated blood 174 times over 46 years, a feat that doctors say may be unmatched in Tamil Nadu. For him, however, it is not a statistic but a way of life. “Red blood runs through everyone, regardless of caste, religion or language,” he says.
His rare blood group A Negative, made his donations even more critical. “It’s a group that’s hard to find. I always keep my phone on. If the Pudukkottai Government Medical College calls, I don’t wait. And if they don’t call, I check in myself. Maybe someone needs it.”
Kannan’s journey began on January 14, 1979, in Singapore. Having just left Pudukkottai in search for work, he was asked if he could step in to help when a colleague’s wife required blood urgently. “I was scared, but I stepped forward,” he recalls. That first act became the start of a lifelong commitment.
Over the years, he worked in Singapore, Malaysia and Bahrain, and no matter where he lived, he found a way to donate. Sometimes it was for colleagues, other times for strangers. “Even in foreign countries, when I walked into a blood bank, I felt I belonged,” he says.
In 1985, he founded the Periyar Rathathaan Iyakkam, a local movement to promote blood donation, named in memory of rationalist leader Periyar EV Ramasamy, whose ideas strongly influenced him. “Periyar taught us to question inequality and to serve society without waiting for divine approval,” says Kannan. “What better service than giving a part of yourself to save someone else?,” Kannan remarks.
His dedication soon drew in his family. His elder sister has donated 15 times, his younger sister twice, while his wife and both sons are regular donors. “If you’re around me long enough, you’ll become a donor too,” he says with a smile.
From 1985 to 2002, he donated every three months, almost like clockwork, sometimes even twice in a month. “We didn’t know about safe intervals back then. I was just eager to help,” he admits.
In 2002, then Health Minister N Thalavai Sundaram presented him a gold medal for completing his 109th donation. More recently, Health Minister Ma Subramanian honoured him with the Continuous Blood Donor award, and in June this year, Pudukkottai Collector M Aruna felicitated him for consistently donating blood four times a year over the past four years. “We often honour high-profile donors, but Kannan stands apart because of his consistency, humility, and long-term commitment,” a senior health official said.
For Kannan, however, the medals matter less than the mindset. “There is not enough awareness in India,” he says. “In Singapore, frequent donors get a blue card that allows free healthcare. It’s their way of saying: We value your blood.” He does not expect similar benefits here but wishes governments would at least offer free health check-ups for regular donors.
Despite his long record, Kannan leads a simple life. He does not own a car, run an organisation, or seek attention on social media. His shop has become a hub where youth drop in not just to buy birds or fish feed, but to ask about blood donation. Many have gone on to donate after a conversation with him. On donation days, he follows a simple routine. He eats light, travels to the hospital, donates, and returns to his shop. He covers his own expenses. “I don’t keep a count anymore,” he says, though the blood bank maintains records. “I’ll stop only when my body tells me to.” When asked what sustains him, his answer is simple: “Somewhere, someone is waiting. And maybe, my blood will buy them time.”
In a world of fleeting headlines and social media hashtags, his life stands as a reminder that commitment and service do not always need applause, just quiet resolve and an arm outstretched to save another.
(Edited by Meghna Murali)