Meet S Kannan, the man who bleeds to save lives

PUDUKKOTTAI: In Pudukkottai, a modest pet shop doubles as the workplace of a man with an extraordinary record. At 63, S Kannan has donated blood 174 times over 46 years, a feat that doctors say may be unmatched in Tamil Nadu. For him, however, it is not a statistic but a way of life. “Red blood runs through everyone, regardless of caste, religion or language,” he says.

His rare blood group A Negative, made his donations even more critical. “It’s a group that’s hard to find. I always keep my phone on. If the Pudukkottai Government Medical College calls, I don’t wait. And if they don’t call, I check in myself. Maybe someone needs it.”

Kannan’s journey began on January 14, 1979, in Singapore. Having just left Pudukkottai in search for work, he was asked if he could step in to help when a colleague’s wife required blood urgently. “I was scared, but I stepped forward,” he recalls. That first act became the start of a lifelong commitment.

Over the years, he worked in Singapore, Malaysia and Bahrain, and no matter where he lived, he found a way to donate. Sometimes it was for colleagues, other times for strangers. “Even in foreign countries, when I walked into a blood bank, I felt I belonged,” he says.

In 1985, he founded the Periyar Rathathaan Iyakkam, a local movement to promote blood donation, named in memory of rationalist leader Periyar EV Ramasamy, whose ideas strongly influenced him. “Periyar taught us to question inequality and to serve society without waiting for divine approval,” says Kannan. “What better service than giving a part of yourself to save someone else?,” Kannan remarks.

His dedication soon drew in his family. His elder sister has donated 15 times, his younger sister twice, while his wife and both sons are regular donors. “If you’re around me long enough, you’ll become a donor too,” he says with a smile.

From 1985 to 2002, he donated every three months, almost like clockwork, sometimes even twice in a month. “We didn’t know about safe intervals back then. I was just eager to help,” he admits.