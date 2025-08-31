Basanta’s rule: Alphabets on stones, numbers on trees

ODISHABHUBANESWAR: In the Government UP School at Kondel village in Malkangiri district, learning goes beyond the regular blackboards and books. Here, children get lessons on numeracy from tree trunks and learn Odia alphabets from stones.

This may sound intriguing but Basanta Kumar Rana, who is the headmaster in-charge of the school, has turned the entire campus into a classroom. Because, he believes in retaining students by engaging them in joyful learning.

“My focus area is the pre-primary and primary grades because these lay the educational foundation of children. Be it children in Balvatikas or classes I, II and III, I believe if learning is made fun for them and their foundation in primary education is strong, they will never drop out of school at least due to fear of education. They will be motivated to come to school every day,” said 54-year-old Rana, who will receive the prestigious National Teachers’ Award-2025 on September 5. Rana has been chosen for his work in foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN).

Having worked as a teacher in seven government schools in Malkangiri for the last three decades before joining the Kondel UP School three years back, Rana has converted the entire school into a learning aid. Be it the school building, dead tree stumps and even the stones and planters on the campus, the 54-year-old has turned them into teaching-learning materials for the children to make the learning process fun.