Haldhar Nag, the poet with a heart for education

SAMBALPUR: Celebrated for his poetry, Haldhar Nag has also been quietly creating a legacy of education. The ‘People’s Poet’ as he is popularly known as in the literary circles, Nag has been running a residential school (school with ashram) ‘Loka Kabi Haldhar Avasik Banavidyalaya’ for children of poor migrant families and those abandoned or orphaned at Kudopali village in Bargarh district, for the last 15 years.
Along with a few people who admired his poetry, Nag started the ashram with a few children in 2009 from a hut. With little means of his own, Nag went door-to-door, imploring villagers nearby to contribute food and essentials for the children. In his spare time, he also taught them. His initiative was initially met with scepticism over funding to run the ashram. But soon, his persistence earned respect and many poor parents began approaching him with requests to take their children under his care while they migrated for work.
“Migration is very common in our region. Both men and women go out to earn a livelihood, leaving their children behind. Many of them drop out of school and wander without care. My purpose was to shape their lives and give them guidance. I had no problem accepting them. But fending for them and ensuring their safety was a tough task,” the poet recalled.
Over the years, with donations from admirers and the goodwill of villagers, the ashram developed. A school building was constructed, teachers appointed, and basic facilities like a borewell, kitchen and toilets were added to the campus. The institution was registered and a committee formed for its management with Nag as its president.
Recognised by the School and Mass Education department, the school offers education from classes I to IX. After Class IX, the students are sent to KISS in Bhubaneswar to complete Class X. The school, which started with only primary classes, slowly expanded its reach. “I still remember the day when our first batch of Class V students went to KISS for further studies,” Nag said with a smile. “It was then that I realised their journey forward was secure and there was no looking back. I was overwhelmed,” he said.
By 2016, when Nag was conferred the Padma Shri, the school had already taken root. Though his literary commitments allowed him less time thereafter, the responsibility was smoothly carried forward by Janeka Kunwar, the secretary of the committee. A young man devoted to the cause, Kunwar has ensured that the children’s education and care continue uninterrupted.
Currently, the Loka Kabi Haldhar Avasik Banavidyalaya is home to 125 children, including girls. While they stayed within the school premises earlier, a few years ago MCL sanctioned a hostel adjacent to the institution and the children shifted there in 2022. The school now has eight classrooms, nine teachers and other staff for cooking and upkeep.
“The children here live like a family. They are not only learning academics but also sports and life skills that will help them once they step into the outside world. People from nearby areas often choose to mark their special days here, bringing food, books or other useful items. The children feel valued and included when the community shares their joy with them,” Kunwar said.
Yet, challenges remain. With the growing number of children, the current hostel is already falling short of space. “I give away my monthly grants and even the rice I receive under the PDS system to run the shelter. We manage, but we need more infrastructure especially for accommodation. I also wish to expand the school premises for extracurricular development of the kids but we lack resources,” Nag said.