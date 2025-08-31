Haldhar Nag, the poet with a heart for education

SAMBALPUR: Celebrated for his poetry, Haldhar Nag has also been quietly creating a legacy of education. The ‘People’s Poet’ as he is popularly known as in the literary circles, Nag has been running a residential school (school with ashram) ‘Loka Kabi Haldhar Avasik Banavidyalaya’ for children of poor migrant families and those abandoned or orphaned at Kudopali village in Bargarh district, for the last 15 years.

Along with a few people who admired his poetry, Nag started the ashram with a few children in 2009 from a hut. With little means of his own, Nag went door-to-door, imploring villagers nearby to contribute food and essentials for the children. In his spare time, he also taught them. His initiative was initially met with scepticism over funding to run the ashram. But soon, his persistence earned respect and many poor parents began approaching him with requests to take their children under his care while they migrated for work.

“Migration is very common in our region. Both men and women go out to earn a livelihood, leaving their children behind. Many of them drop out of school and wander without care. My purpose was to shape their lives and give them guidance. I had no problem accepting them. But fending for them and ensuring their safety was a tough task,” the poet recalled.