Just like every tag starts new chase in kho-kho, PE teacher Subramaniam sparks cycle of inspiration in TN

COIMBATORE: The morning light spreads gently across the ground behind Thiyagi NG Ramasamy (TNGR) Memorial High School. Even before the first bell rings, the place hums with energy. Boys dash across the sandy field barefoot while a few crouch in anticipation of the next kho-kho move.

A whistle cuts sharply through the air, and instantly the chatter dies down. All eyes turn to a man at the centre of the ground, stopwatch dangling from one hand and a bamboo stick tapping the earth in rhythm. One quick clap, and the children spring into motion again. For three decades, this was the scene that defined the mornings of countless school students in Coimbatore. At the heart of it was S Subramaniam, known to every child simply as ‘Drill Anna’.

Subramaniam, now 78, spent 36 years shaping generations of students as a physical education teacher — first at TNGR Memorial High School near Hopes College and later at Venkata Lakshmi Higher Secondary School near Singanallur.

It is no surprise then that his influence has rippled far beyond the schools where he taught. Over the years, 28 of his students went on to become physical education teachers themselves.

One turning point in the story came in 1988 when the TNGR high school kho-kho team was defeated in a state-level tournament. “Soon after the defeat, former high school captain Amirtharaj and vice-captain Dhanabal demanded to appoint a kho-kho coach. Based on the instruction of former headmaster IC Govindasamy, we formed the TNGR memorial sports club after a three-year gap in 1992 to impart similar training to other players and make them ready for state-level tournaments,” Subramaniam recalled.