‘Rowthiram’ for the right cause

VELLORE: When people once heard that M Suresh hailed from Latteri, their reactions were almost always the same — a frown, followed by the label “rowdy village.” For years, the small town carried the burden of its reputation, with stories of children as young as eight falling into the traps of alcohol and drugs. But Suresh, a 35-year-old silambam and boxing trainer, knew there was more to his home than the stereotype. Instead of letting the anger simmer, he decided to transform it into action. That is how his academy, ‘Rowthiram Pazhagu,’ was born.

The name, inspired by poet Subramania Bharati’s fiery words, reflects Suresh’s own journey. Orphaned at the age of nine, he grew up under the care of his elder brother. At 12, he found solace in martial arts. He still remembers the pain of being selected for an international karate tournament in Malaysia, only to drop out because he could not afford the trip. “That kind of disappointment shouldn’t happen to any child,” he says. His academy now provides free training in silambam, boxing, and valari to children from underprivileged families — a way of giving them opportunities he was once denied, while also preserving traditional martial arts that risk fading away.