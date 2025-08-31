‘Rowthiram’ for the right cause

VELLORE: When people once heard that M Suresh hailed from Latteri, their reactions were almost always the same — a frown, followed by the label “rowdy village.” For years, the small town carried the burden of its reputation, with stories of children as young as eight falling into the traps of alcohol and drugs. But Suresh, a 35-year-old silambam and boxing trainer, knew there was more to his home than the stereotype. Instead of letting the anger simmer, he decided to transform it into action. That is how his academy, ‘Rowthiram Pazhagu,’ was born.
The name, inspired by poet Subramania Bharati’s fiery words, reflects Suresh’s own journey. Orphaned at the age of nine, he grew up under the care of his elder brother. At 12, he found solace in martial arts. He still remembers the pain of being selected for an international karate tournament in Malaysia, only to drop out because he could not afford the trip. “That kind of disappointment shouldn’t happen to any child,” he says. His academy now provides free training in silambam, boxing, and valari to children from underprivileged families — a way of giving them opportunities he was once denied, while also preserving traditional martial arts that risk fading away.
Today, Suresh stands as the sole trainer at his academy, though his senior students step in when he is away. Between 250 and 300 children, many from single-parent households or financially struggling families, train under him in nearby villages like Thirumani, Mottur, Viruthampattu, and Gudiyattam. He recalls the sacrifice of a mother who pawned her gold earrings to send her son Rishiarasan to a national silambam tournament in Thanjavur. “Despite poverty, parents here want their kids to have a better future,” Suresh says with pride. Classes are held daily at a government school ground.Suresh also works as a part-time fitness trainer and physiotherapist to earn a living.
Convincing the community was not easy. Villagers doubted his efforts until his students began winning medals at state and national events. Slowly, attitudes changed. Beyond medals, Suresh has seen students give up drinking and smoking, discovering discipline and purpose instead. “Sports make children dream bigger, and that itself changes their lives,” he says.
For students like Thamizharasi, a B.Com student at Voorhees College, silambam has been transformative. “Earlier, I was scared to step out alone. Now I travel with confidence,” she says. Her strength was tested one day when a man misbehaved with her on a bus. Without hesitation, she grabbed him by the collar and slapped him — a moment that showed her how far she had come. Others, like Likhitha, cherish the respect silambam has brought them in school and the community, while for Dhanushya, training is about fulfilling her late father’s unachieved dream of becoming a sportsperson.
Yet, challenges remain. Lack of financial support continues to hurt. Suresh sees his students miss national and international tournaments because they cannot afford basic needs — shoes, uniforms, or travel expenses. “It feels like nothing has changed from when I was a boy. But even if one of my students makes it to the international stage with support, all this will be worth it,” he says, holding on to hope.
From the “rowdy village” label to the sight of children twirling silambam sticks with pride, Latteri has begun to tell a new story — one of discipline, resilience, and the quiet power of sport.
