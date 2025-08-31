'Rs 10 doctor' endears Andhra's Anantapur

ANANTAPUR: Once a highly paid physiotherapist in New Zealand, drawing a seven-figure salary and enjoying the privileges of a Green Card and a luxurious lifestyle, Dr Konanki Sreedhar Choudary’s life took an unexpected turn in 2017.

At 38, he is famous in his hometown not for his wealth but for his compassion—offering corporate-level physiotherapy services for just Rs 10 to ration card holders. Locals fondly call him ‘Rs 10 Doctor.’

After completing his physiotherapy degree at Anantapur Medical College in 2002 and his internship at Osmania Medical College, Sreedhar moved to New Zealand in 2007. For nearly a decade, he practised, travelling to 16 countries, undertaking over 100 air ambulance trips, and building a life of affluence. “I thought money could solve everything,” he recalls. But destiny had other plans.

On December 20, 2017, while riding a two-wheeler with his father near Anantapur, Sreedhar met with an accident after swerving to avoid a stray dog. It shattered his leg. Rushed to Bengaluru, doctors warned that he might never walk again. For months he was bedridden, enduring excruciating pain and deep psychological trauma. “Many people just took videos of me lying on the road that day after the accident. That hurt me more than the pain,” he said.

During those ten long months of struggle, his father, Venkatanayudu, gave him two life-changing advice: “Never trade on flesh and blood. When you recover, help others walk again at the lowest possible cost.”