Tarun’s mission learning through the canvas of filmmaking

BHUBANESWAR: It the PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya in Koraput, classrooms turn into studios after the class hours where enthusiastic children engage in shooting, post-production and other aspects of short filmmaking. But their films are not typical dramatic narratives. Instead, they are a take on society.

Introducing them to this new skill is a teacher of the school Tarun Kumar Dash who uses short filmmaking as a medium to make his students aware about the problems that exist in the society. A primary teacher at the school, he has been implementing a project ‘Katha Chitra’ since 2021 under the NCERT which aims at imparting education through dramatisation. Dash will receive the National Teachers’ Award-2025 for this innovative teaching-learning model using short films.

“Education should never be limited to books. Children should grow up as learned individuals who come up with solutions to the societal problems that exist around them,” Dash said. The initiative, he added, has helped students not just learn filmmaking but also explore the realities of the society they live in.

Under Katha Chitra, Dash has so far written and directed seven short films with his students which delve into social issues. “These films are aimed at creating awareness not just among the schoolchildren but also the communities that they belong to. So, we have children from our school as the actors and they are shot in the places that they hail from,” he said.