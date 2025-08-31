This Odisha teacher is a destiny shaper

BHUBANESWAR: This week at Amlibeda village in Malkangiri district, the Didayis - a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) - had a reason to celebrate. A daughter of the community, Champa Raspeda returned home after creating history by being the first Didayi to clear the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and study medicine.

A few kilometres away at the Bonda Hills, Mangala Muduli had written a new chapter in the collective history of Bondas, another PVTG, last year. He, too, was the first Bonda to clear NEET and is currently pursuing MBBS at the MKCG MCH in Berhampur.

Both the meritorious students have two things in common. First, they dreamt of becoming doctors for the sake of their fellow tribals for whom healthcare continues to be a misnomer and second, it was a teacher who gave wings to their dreams.

Science teacher Utkala Keshari Das did not just identify their potential but also provided them with every help including NEET coaching, to turn their dreams into reality. The 40-year-old teacher has spent over a decade in various government schools in Malkangiri and joined Badbel Girls High School in Khairput block of the district two months back.