To carry forward an ancient legacy

TIRUCHY: In the heat of the summer in April 2022, R Ramakrishnan swayed the bo staff in his hands, parrying and blocking, in front of a cheering audience during a Tamil new year’s event at Ponmalai in Tiruchy. His fluid yet dynamic movements caught the eye of a group of youth from Manachanallur, a town nearly 20 km away from Ponmalai. Impressed by his mastery over the art, they requested him to teach silambam to the children of their area. Without a second thought, Ramakrishnan agreed; a decision which transformed the ordinary life of a private school clerk into a tale of dedication, and cultural pride.
Born into a humble background in Ponmalai, Ramakrishnan, who lost both his parents at the age of 11 due to an illness, was raised by his grandfather V Nagappan, who ensured that his grandkid received proper education. After schooling, Ramakrishnan went on to complete his B.Sc. in statistics and currently works as a clerk at a private school. Despite his financial challenges and modest living conditions — he resides in a small house with a tiled roof — his commitment to silambam remains unshaken.
Over the last four years, Ramakrishnan has taught the ancient Tamil martial art to over 400 children and youths in Manachanallur, free of charge. For this 35-year-old, the commitment to silambam stems from a vow to carry forward his late father-in-law’s legacy.
In 2015, Ramakrishnan got married to M Janapriya, who later became an essential pillar in his mission. Janapriya’s father, late R Mahalingam, was a silambam master known for teaching the martial art free of cost, accepting only a symbolic guru dakshina of Rs 11. He believed that knowledge, especially of traditional art forms, should not be commercialised.
Ramakrishnan, who often observed his father-in-law conducting free silambam classes, developed an interest and began learning the art under his guidance. Throughout his life, Mahalingam emphasised that since he had received the art for free, he too would never charge students — a principle that profoundly influenced Ramakrishnan. Before Mahalingam’s untimely death in 2017, Ramakrishnan made a promise to carry forward his legacy without charging for lessons, and fulfilling that promise became his life’s mission.
His journey began with just 32 children on an open ground, charging nothing except a guru dakshina of `11, in line with his late father-in-law’s philosophy. Over time, as word spread about his quality of teaching, the number of students rose. Today, several kids and youths attend Ramakrishnan’s classes daily, even on Sundays guided by his disciplined yet compassionate teaching style.
Most of his students belong to economically weaker sections, and for them, training goes far beyond physical fitness. It instils discipline, confidence, self-respect, and a connection to their cultural roots. Besides, their parents as well as Manachanallur residents express gratitude not only for Ramakrishnan’s free service but also for reviving a proud part of Tamil heritage.
Despite the increasing number of students, Ramakrishnan refuses any financial support or fees. He even bears the daily travel cost of 40 km (to and fro) from Ponmalai to Manachanallur, without accepting fuel expenses from anyone. “I’ve never once felt tired. The kids greet me with respect, and the parents treat me like one of their own. Some even offer me water or food with so much love, not out of obligation, but from their hearts. That’s priceless. I may have financial problems, but the love and respect from my students give me joy, which money never can,” he says.
Standing by him is his wife Janapriya, who supports the cause wholeheartedly. She runs a small home-based business making and selling household items. The modest profits from her efforts help cover the family’s daily needs and support her husband’s travels to Manachanallur. “This is not just his mission, it is ours. When we see children stand tall with confidence after learning silambam, we know every sacrifice we make is worth it. We’re not just preserving an art form, we are shaping lives,” says Janapriya.
Ramakrishnan’s work has not gone unrecognised. So far, he has received numerous honours, including the ‘Rajakalaignan’ award, and titles like Best Silambam Master. His name also features in the Asian Book of Records and Patanjali Book of Records for performing silambam continuously for three to eight hours. Under his guidance, students have also excelled and won eight state-level silambam championships and even set two world records.
“Silambam is not just a martial art, it is a way to teach values, discipline, and identity,” says Ramakrishnan. For many of his students, silambam is not only an art of self-defence, but also a space to gain confidence. For instance, a six-year-old Thamizhini from Manachanallur says, “I was scared to speak in front of others earlier. But, after learning silambam and with my teacher’s and parents’ encouragement, I feel more confident now. He teaches us not just to fight, but how to respect ourselves and others.”
With many such testaments, Ramakrishnan’s selfless journey, which began as a tribute to his late father-in-law, has now become a testimony to the enduring power of community spirit, guiding numerous souls.
