Blind teen Karuna rises from ASR district to power India’s T20 World Cup triumph

VISAKHAPATNAM: From a small tribal hamlet tucked in the Eastern Ghats of Alluri Sitarama Raju district, 15-year-old Pangi Karuna Kumari walked into the spotlight of international cricket, helping India lift the inaugural SBI Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind in Colombo. Her 42-run knock in the final against Nepal proved pivotal in India’s unbeaten campaign, an achievement that now resonates far beyond the boundaries of the cricket field.

Karuna, a completely blind cricketer representing the country in the B1 category, grew up far from organised sport, formal training, or even consistent schooling. Born with total visual impairment, she faced early ridicule and exclusion in her village. “People said I couldn’t study or play,” she recalled, adding “But my parents never stopped supporting me.”

Her turning point came just two years ago when she enrolled at the Government Residential School for Visually Challenged Girls in Visakhapatnam. PET teacher Satyavati and Principal Vijaya first noticed her natural sense of balance and movement. With the encouragement of coach Ravi Kumar, Karuna began learning the basics of blind cricket, listening to the rattle of the ball, understanding movement by instinct, and batting with measured confidence.