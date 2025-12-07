Blinded by glaucoma, Nellore’s Narasimham finds his light in literature

NELLORE: When glaucoma slowly dimmed the world before his eyes, Mopuru Penchala Narasimham did not surrender to darkness. Instead, he turned towards literature, which guided him into becoming one of Nellore’s most prolific visually impaired writers. His life stands as a testament to how resilience can change adversity into literary brilliance.
Born on July 3, 1967 in Nellore to Penchala Naidu and Penchala Lakshmi, Narasimham did not begin life as a blind child. His early years were filled with play, colour and stories. His father took him to the library, unknowingly nurturing a lifelong relationship with literature.
His passion deepened during his college days, when he won a prestigious award from the District Judge of Nellore for directing the drama Ek Din Ka Sultan. During his college years, glaucoma crept in, clouding his vision until a failed surgery left him completely blind. What followed was an emotionally crushing period, which he overcame because of his father’s unwavering support. Buoyed by this encouragement, he immersed himself in writing.
His poetry soon found a platform. All India Radio, Vijayawada, began broadcasting his modern Telugu poems in 1991. His personal interview on AIR in 1997 brought his story to households across the state. He later wrote extensively for children, young readers and spiritual seekers, building a versatile body of work.
“At my lowest point, my father told me, ‘In God’s creation, everything has a purpose. Never lose hope.’ Those words became my turning point. Literature helped me discover mine,” Narasimham said.
Over decades, he has authored books spanning poems, novels, autobiographical reflections and spiritual literature, including Bala Katha Manjari (2005), a collection of AIR-broadcast poems.
Among his notable works, Velugu Poolu (2007) stands out as a powerful poetic expression celebrating the inner light of visually impaired individuals. The long poem was later translated into Hindi as ‘Roshan ka Pool’ and into English as ‘Glowing Flowers.’ In 2015, he brought out ‘Erra Deepam,’ a collection of poems reflecting contemporary society, later translated into English as Crimson Lamp. In 2010, he collaborated with three fellow poets for the anthology ‘Penneti Padaalu.’ Another significant work is ‘Aakupacha Zari,’ written in a Naaneelu style introduced by a former Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University.
His spiritual writings include Sai Leela Sugandha Parimalalu (1997), which explores the miracles and divine power of Shirdi Sai Baba, and Avadhootha Bhagavan Venkaiah Swamy Leelalu (2005), chronicling the spiritual journey of the revered saint from Nellore district. He also authored Sri Krishna Leela Tharangini, depicting the life and divine deeds of Lord Krishna.
Narasimham’s literary contributions extend to novels. Vennela Varsham, written with the support of D Geetha and based on moments from his own life, was adapted into a radio play broadcast on AIR Kadapa. He co-wrote Keerthana IPS, a novel chronicling the rise of a woman who becomes an IPS officer. His work Jyothsna, written with M Lakshmi, focuses on social reform and the eradication of superstitions, particularly the oppressive Jogini system. He received the IMA Distinguished Award in 2006, followed by awards such as the Ushasri Velugu Award and the Manasa Award from Vijayawada. His work earned the Vishalandhra Award in 2009, the Jyothi Rao Phule Award and the Anthariksha Arts Academy Award in 2010 among others.
In 2009, Narasimham founded the Penna Rachayitala Sangam to support upcoming poets through competitions and awards in memory of his father. He set up Spoorthi Jyothi Foundation, which honours persons with disabilities. Now serving as a junior assistant at the Nellore government medical hospital, he continues to write, teach and inspire. His journey says that even when world turns dark, one can still shine through courage and an unbreakable spirit.