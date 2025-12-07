Blinded by glaucoma, Nellore’s Narasimham finds his light in literature

NELLORE: When glaucoma slowly dimmed the world before his eyes, Mopuru Penchala Narasimham did not surrender to darkness. Instead, he turned towards literature, which guided him into becoming one of Nellore’s most prolific visually impaired writers. His life stands as a testament to how resilience can change adversity into literary brilliance.

Born on July 3, 1967 in Nellore to Penchala Naidu and Penchala Lakshmi, Narasimham did not begin life as a blind child. His early years were filled with play, colour and stories. His father took him to the library, unknowingly nurturing a lifelong relationship with literature.

His passion deepened during his college days, when he won a prestigious award from the District Judge of Nellore for directing the drama Ek Din Ka Sultan. During his college years, glaucoma crept in, clouding his vision until a failed surgery left him completely blind. What followed was an emotionally crushing period, which he overcame because of his father’s unwavering support. Buoyed by this encouragement, he immersed himself in writing.

His poetry soon found a platform. All India Radio, Vijayawada, began broadcasting his modern Telugu poems in 1991. His personal interview on AIR in 1997 brought his story to households across the state. He later wrote extensively for children, young readers and spiritual seekers, building a versatile body of work.