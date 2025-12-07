From silver screen to social hero: How polio survivor P Nagarajan uses acting to uplift the needy

TIRUCHY: The characters he portrayed on the silver screen may have been minor, but they pale in comparison to the hero he is in real life. For P Nagarajan, acting is not merely a career, but a means to lift others out of misery.

A polio survivor with a 60% disability, Nagarajan is a familiar face at the Karur District Collectorate. Hailing from Lalapettai, he has dedicated himself to helping citizens draft petitions for justice and welfare assistance. His physical challenges have never deterred his commitment to social causes; indeed, he has been instrumental in resolving civic issues across the district time and again.

Born into a family of agricultural labourers, Nagarajan chose to live independently at the age of 20. Driven by a fierce sense of dignity, he was determined never to be a burden to his family.

That was 22 years ago. And, his journey from then on, through troubled waters, has made the man he is known for now.

Service is in his blood, as even while working in textile companies in Karur for a meagre monthly salary of Rs 6,000, he had been donating notebooks, pens, pencils, and other stationery items to schoolchildren from economically-weaker sections of the society.

Life took a turn for the better when Nagarajan chanced upon the trust in Chennai, supporting orphans and disabled people, run by actor Raghava Lawrence, and decided to move in. Slowly, he started dreaming of a career in acting, not for its glitz and glamour, but to do what he likes the most — helping the needy.