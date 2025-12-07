Hosur cop R Nagaraj transforms police station into welcoming space with waiting hall, water and seating

KRISHNAGIRI: On an afternoon at the Hosur Town police station, the relatives of a suspect sat in a clean, well-lit waiting hall, unwrapping hotel parcels and sharing food among themselves. Kids dozed on plastic chairs, elderly women sipped water from the purifier, and a family who had travelled nearly 20 km stretched their legs in relief.

A few years ago, the same group would have been standing under the scorching sun or huddling beneath the old tamarind tree outside the station — dusty, tired, and with no access to drinking water. The change was not part of any government scheme.

It was the idea of one police officer. Inspector R Nagaraj, currently serving at Hosur Town police station, is the man behind the new waiting hall — a modest but dignified space with seating, drinking water, and toilets. He approached well-wishers, convinced local sponsors, and pulled together Rs 8 lakh to build the facility, including a shed and chairs, solely so that people visiting the station would be treated with basic comfort.

For Nagaraj, the effort is not new. It has become a personal mark he leaves wherever he is posted, a small but lasting improvement that tells the public someone cared. In every station he has served, something physical changes: a shed rises, a water purifier hums, a toilet is added, and exhausted petitioners finally find a place to sit.