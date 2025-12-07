Prof Simmanna remains a guiding inspiration for generations of Telugu students

VISAKHAPATNAM: Professor Velamala Simmanna, Telugu scholar and former head of the Telugu Department at Andhra University, continues to hold a prominent place in Telugu language and literary studies. With a long career in teaching, research and publication, he remains active in academic work even after decades of service.

Born on March 1, 1955 at Timadam village in Srikakulam district to V Arudramma and Dr V Krishnamurthy, he completed his schooling in his native village, pursued Intermediate at Narasannapeta and later studied at MR College, Vizianagaram.

He went on to do MA and Doctorate at Andhra University. His postgraduate years were shaped by the guidance of Professor Korlapati Sriramamurthy, whose influence strengthened his interest in analysis and interpretation. His teacher’s say, “Simmanna is my successor,” remained a significant acknowledgement of his abilities in his academic life.

He served for many years in the Telugu Department of the School of Distance Education at Andhra University, where his classes drew consistent attendance due to his clear and systematic teaching approach. Since December 2022, he has been working as a professor in the university’s Telugu Department.

Professor Simmanna has written 101 books, with 96 published to date, covering Telugu language history, Telugu literature, grammar, linguistics, criticism and research. His notable works, including ‘History of the Telugu Language,’ ‘History of Telugu Literature,’ ‘Modern Linguistics’ and various commentaries and literary criticism, have become standard reference materials in universities across AP and Telangana. These books are used by students preparing for Civil Services, Group-I and Group-II examinations, NET, SET and other competitive tests.