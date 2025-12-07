Prof Simmanna remains a guiding inspiration for generations of Telugu students

VISAKHAPATNAM: Professor Velamala Simmanna, Telugu scholar and former head of the Telugu Department at Andhra University, continues to hold a prominent place in Telugu language and literary studies. With a long career in teaching, research and publication, he remains active in academic work even after decades of service.
Born on March 1, 1955 at Timadam village in Srikakulam district to V Arudramma and Dr V Krishnamurthy, he completed his schooling in his native village, pursued Intermediate at Narasannapeta and later studied at MR College, Vizianagaram.
He went on to do MA and Doctorate at Andhra University. His postgraduate years were shaped by the guidance of Professor Korlapati Sriramamurthy, whose influence strengthened his interest in analysis and interpretation. His teacher’s say, “Simmanna is my successor,” remained a significant acknowledgement of his abilities in his academic life.
He served for many years in the Telugu Department of the School of Distance Education at Andhra University, where his classes drew consistent attendance due to his clear and systematic teaching approach. Since December 2022, he has been working as a professor in the university’s Telugu Department.
Professor Simmanna has written 101 books, with 96 published to date, covering Telugu language history, Telugu literature, grammar, linguistics, criticism and research. His notable works, including ‘History of the Telugu Language,’ ‘History of Telugu Literature,’ ‘Modern Linguistics’ and various commentaries and literary criticism, have become standard reference materials in universities across AP and Telangana. These books are used by students preparing for Civil Services, Group-I and Group-II examinations, NET, SET and other competitive tests.
He has published over 660 research papers in journals like Bharati, Navabharati, Vangmayi, Samalochana, Bhavaveena, Sahiti Sravanthi, Chetana, Telugu Velugu, Upadhyaya Mitra, Visakha Samskruti and others.
Over the years, he has received honours from both State and Central bodies, including the Gidugu Ramamurthy Bhasha Award (2022), the Gurajada Award (2023) and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the AP Government Language and Cultural Department (2023). He was also felicitated by former Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu during the release of Navayuga Vaitaalikudu Kandukuri. In total, over 250 literary and cultural organisations have recognised his work.
The 2026 Lok Nayak Foundation Literary Award, carrying a cash prize of `2 lakh, will be presented to him on January 18 in Vizag. The award is widely regarded as a major recognition in Telugu literature. Speaking to TNIE about the honour, Professor Simmanna said, “I am very happy to receive the Lok Nayak Foundation Literary Award. I had earlier received awards from former CM and from our present Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu.”