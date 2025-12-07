Veteran soldier-makers

BERHAMPUR: As the dawn breaks and Berhampur city stirs off its sleep, the playground inside the MKCG Medical College and Hospital is already up and running. From morning joggers to cricket and football practice, the ground spread over 20 acres is packed with people from kids to the aged, all engaged in physical activities of their like.

Amid the hustle-bustle, one side of the field presents an extraordinary sight. A gathering of around 700 strictly disciplined young men and women pushing their limits, resembling the rigorous drill of an army battalion under the stern eyes of two supervisors. Their only aim is to get entry into the armed and police forces and the trainer duo, ex-servicemen Simanchal Barik and Bhaskar Reddy, are making it possible. The respect they command is also openly visible as each trainer bends to touch their feet before stepping onto the ground and then while leaving.

The duo from Lanjipalli in Berhampur, who retired after serving nearly two decades in the Indian Army, joined hands to form the Berhampur Physical Academy (BPC) in 2020. Initially aiming to promote fitness among the people, the academy itself graduated into a defence, police service training centre giving wings to the dreams and aspirations of the youth. In the last five years, they have turned into one of Odisha’s most sought-after defence training hubs and have given training to more than 10,000 youths, mainly from economically weaker backgrounds and even from other states.