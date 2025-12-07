Veteran soldier-makers

BERHAMPUR: As the dawn breaks and Berhampur city stirs off its sleep, the playground inside the MKCG Medical College and Hospital is already up and running. From morning joggers to cricket and football practice, the ground spread over 20 acres is packed with people from kids to the aged, all engaged in physical activities of their like.
Amid the hustle-bustle, one side of the field presents an extraordinary sight. A gathering of around 700 strictly disciplined young men and women pushing their limits, resembling the rigorous drill of an army battalion under the stern eyes of two supervisors. Their only aim is to get entry into the armed and police forces and the trainer duo, ex-servicemen Simanchal Barik and Bhaskar Reddy, are making it possible. The respect they command is also openly visible as each trainer bends to touch their feet before stepping onto the ground and then while leaving.
The duo from Lanjipalli in Berhampur, who retired after serving nearly two decades in the Indian Army, joined hands to form the Berhampur Physical Academy (BPC) in 2020. Initially aiming to promote fitness among the people, the academy itself graduated into a defence, police service training centre giving wings to the dreams and aspirations of the youth. In the last five years, they have turned into one of Odisha’s most sought-after defence training hubs and have given training to more than 10,000 youths, mainly from economically weaker backgrounds and even from other states.
Hundreds of their trainees have been able to crack the armed forces and services along with police physical tests and now become soldiers or cops. Just this week, more than 300 trainees, including several girls, qualified for the Indian Army’s Agniveer recruitment, marking the academy’s highest-ever selection in a single cycle.
“Army training is tough and we ensure our youth are ready for that life,” says Reddy, watching over the youths’ regimen even as Barik’s sharp commands echo across the field. The training schedule at BPC mirrors the Army itself. Sessions run twice daily from 6 am to 8:30 am and again from 3:30 pm to 6 pm.
Among the selected candidates for Agniveer are Biranchi Jena and Om Sahu from Bhanjanagar. The two had come to BPC with the dream of joining Agniveer and they did. “We aspired to join the Indian Army, but did not know how. Moreover, we were grossly overweight at around 100 kg. Then we came across the name BPC on YouTube. We came here and committed to the regimen. In two years, we shed 25 kg and 26 kg respectively and now selected for Agniveer. I never imagined, I could have a six-pack,” says Om.
Their success is not isolated. Many BPC trainees have preceded them and also set to follow. But what stands out is that, a major chunk of them are from poorer sections, children of migrant labourers or students who struggled in school. And what sets BPC apart is its philosophy. Training is completely free and the students only pay Rs 4,500 per month for accommodation and food.
“We have hired seven nearby houses for accommodation. The landlords charge minimal rent, and the cooks serve food for free except for their own meals. This takes care of the students’ requirements. We take no donations or any government support. Our motto is simple - ‘jetiki chuna ku setiki pitha’ (do your best with what you have),” Barik explains.
The BPC also has a coaching centre, where their trainees can keep up with their studies. They are taught English, history, geography, physics, maths, etc. This is looked after by one A Raja and there is separate fees for it. Despite being family men, Barik and Reddy spend almost their entire day conducting, supervising or coordinating training. Their homes are run solely on their pensions. “Our families do feel the pressure but this is our mission,” Reddy says.
The fame of BPC has not only spread within the state, it has gone beyond the country’s shores. In 2022, BPC gained international attention when Bangladeshi cricketer Sanjida Akter joined their training programme to improve her fitness. In just two months, she lost more than 15 kg, says Barik. However, despite their success, Barik and Reddy face a big challenge of lack of dedicated space. With no government training ground available in Berhampur, they rely on MKCG’s multipurpose field. “We are ready to move anywhere if land is provided. All we need is a space to train India’s future soldiers the right way,” Reddy adds.