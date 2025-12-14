Dr N Jency: TN's first transgender faculty member carves a space in academia, public imagination

CHENNAI: Education has long been spoken of as an agent of social change. But its true power is rarely as visible as it is inside a classroom at one of Chennai’s most reputed colleges, where an ordinary lecture unfolds with an extraordinary weight of history. The atmosphere carries the familiar hum of academic routine, chalk on board, students listening, pages turning, yet for those who know the story of the woman at the lectern, every class is a quiet act of defiance. Each lecture is a reminder of a life that has pushed past exclusion, stigma and silence to claim space in a world that once denied her entry.
Dr N Jency’s journey embodies the transformative promise that education holds in Indian society. Once pushed to the margins and reduced to a social taboo, she has risen to become Tamil Nadu’s first transgender faculty member, serving as an Assistant Professor in the English Department at Loyola College, Chennai.
With quiet determination and academic brilliance, Jency has carved a space for herself in the world of academia and public imagination. A PhD holder, Jency’s rise to prominence began with her historic appointment at Loyola college. The recognition that followed, including appreciation from CM M K Stalin, amplified her voice and established her as a role model in the transgender community. Since then, she has delivered over 50 motivational and TED-style talks across educational institutions, social forums, and public platforms. Her discussions, often centred on identity, dignity, and the transformative power of education, draw packed audiences, including mainstream students who relate to her message of ambition against all odds.
With visibility comes responsibility. Jency now finds herself guiding members of the transgender community through the bureaucratic maze that one needs to wade through to secure identity cards and change academic certificates.
“Many people after coming out as transgenders have to change their gender and name in their academic certificates, which is very tedious work. This work might sound trivial but it is deeply empowering. I accompany community members to government offices to help them get these certificates updated,” Jency says.
Jency also utilises her free hours to counsel, mentor and help trans students navigate through any hurdles they might face socially and academically. “If my journey has opened doors for me, I want to ensure others walk through them with far less struggle,” she says, proving that advocacy can be compassionate and practical at the same time.
Beyond activism and public advocacy, Jency is now pushing for systemic change. She has been vocal about the need for 1% reservation in government jobs for the trans community in TN — a move she argues would offer stability, dignity, and representation to those battling systemic discrimination in the job arena.
“Deprived sections need reservations to ensure equal opportunities,” says Jency, pointing to the ongoing Teachers Recruitment Board faculty selection process and added that the reservation will help many like her to become educators.
Perhaps the most symbolic marker of her acceptance came recently when a couple in Tiruvallur invited her to award scholarships to underprivileged children – a symbolic moment that captured her journey from exclusion to empowerment.
At the college campus, students describe her as more than a teacher whose impact goes beyond curriculum. Many describe her as a testament to the possibilities that education can unlock.
Her story, now widely celebrated across Tamil Nadu, stands as a living narrative of the transformative power that education holds. As she walks through college corridors, each step echoes a silent victory, not just for her, but for an entire community that deserves to be seen, respected, and heard.
