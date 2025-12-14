Dr N Jency: TN's first transgender faculty member carves a space in academia, public imagination

CHENNAI: Education has long been spoken of as an agent of social change. But its true power is rarely as visible as it is inside a classroom at one of Chennai’s most reputed colleges, where an ordinary lecture unfolds with an extraordinary weight of history. The atmosphere carries the familiar hum of academic routine, chalk on board, students listening, pages turning, yet for those who know the story of the woman at the lectern, every class is a quiet act of defiance. Each lecture is a reminder of a life that has pushed past exclusion, stigma and silence to claim space in a world that once denied her entry.

Dr N Jency’s journey embodies the transformative promise that education holds in Indian society. Once pushed to the margins and reduced to a social taboo, she has risen to become Tamil Nadu’s first transgender faculty member, serving as an Assistant Professor in the English Department at Loyola College, Chennai.

With quiet determination and academic brilliance, Jency has carved a space for herself in the world of academia and public imagination. A PhD holder, Jency’s rise to prominence began with her historic appointment at Loyola college. The recognition that followed, including appreciation from CM M K Stalin, amplified her voice and established her as a role model in the transgender community. Since then, she has delivered over 50 motivational and TED-style talks across educational institutions, social forums, and public platforms. Her discussions, often centred on identity, dignity, and the transformative power of education, draw packed audiences, including mainstream students who relate to her message of ambition against all odds.