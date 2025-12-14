‘Golden Hour’ shield for hostellers in Konaseema

AMALAPURAM: In government hostels across Andhra Pradesh, emergencies such as falls, food poisoning, snake or scorpion bites, and accidental gas leaks often turn life-threatening within minutes.

Doctors call it ‘Golden Hour’ — the first hour in which a child must reach a hospital to survive. But for many hostel wardens, the biggest hurdle is not transport; it is the inability to pay at private hospitals when every second counts.

Konaseema district has now broken that cycle of helplessness. Under Collector Mahesh Kumar Ravirala, the district has launched the State’s first pilot project offering group health insurance to all hostel students, guaranteeing immediate treatment during emergencies. By February 2026, the initiative will complete one year, and already eight students have benefited from the scheme during critical situations.

The officials has brought BC and SC Welfare Residential Schools under the scheme, along with orphaned children covered by the ICDS project. In total, 8,384 students from 62 institutions now have Golden Hour protection. The premium - Rs 237 per student per year - is funded entirely through CSR contributions from industries, amounting to Rs 19.87 lakh annually.

The insurance, provided by ICICI Lombard, is renewed every year using CSR funds arranged by the authorities. The company has tied up with 25 network hospitals located close to the schools and hostels. In an emergency, wardens or principals can rush a student to any of these hospitals and secure cashless treatment up to Rs 50,000. If treatment happens elsewhere, the medical bills are reimbursed upon producing the student’s health card.