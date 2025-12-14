Meet Borra Govardhan, the communist turned Buddhist author

ONGOLE: Borra Govardhan’s life reads like a journey across India’s ideological landscape — from a communist youth who once went underground to evade the State, to a self-taught scholar who now writes passionately about the compassion and clarity of Buddhist philosophy.
Raised in a agricultural village in Bapatla, with ‘Communist Satyam’ for a father and Sri Sri’s verses as early inspiration, Govardhan has since authored over 110 books and emerged as one of AP’s most prolific voices on spirituality and Buddhism.
Born in Borravari Palem of the then Guntur district, Govardhan grew up in poverty, moving between villages such as Thotapalli and later Nagaram, where he eventually settled. A bright student who studied in a government social welfare hostel, he was drawn early to social causes. In 1977, as a teenager, he joined relief efforts after the Diviseema cyclone.
By his late teens, Govardhan had embraced communist and Naxalite ideologies, influenced by leaders like Tarimela Nagi Reddy, Kondapalli Seetharamaiah, and KG Satyamurthy. He abandoned formal education and spent nearly seven years working within the movement. During this period, he wrote revolutionary songs and stories under the pen name Kranti Kiran, publishing works such as Gunde Manta, Janam Paatalu, and Janam Kathalu.
A violent incident in Mothadaka forced him into hiding, and he spent months in Karavadi near Ongole, surviving by running a mobile soda cart, working as a railway gangman, and even serving in a small hotel. When he resurfaced, it was with a changed outlook — one that distanced him from armed struggle.
Returning to Nagaram, Govardhan founded Santiniketan, a school inspired by Rabindranath Tagore’s vision of holistic education. He became a teacher and mentor, coaching rural students for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya entrance exams; over the years, nearly 500 children from his institute secured admission. He also taught Geography to civil services aspirants at BC Study Circle camps.
At 24, he married Siva Parvati Devi in a simple ceremony held before a portrait of poet Sri Sri, whose writings had shaped his early worldview. Their two daughters have followed paths of service and scholarship — the elder, Gautami, is a government doctor, while the younger, named ‘Sri Sri’ in homage to the poet, is an aeronautical engineer preparing for the civil services.
Govardhan’s intellectual journey eventually led him to ancient Indian literature — the Vedas, Upanishads, and Darshanas — and then to Buddhism. Inspired by BR Ambedkar, he taught himself Pali and began writing Buddhist literature in 2005.
His translation of Rahul Sankrityayan’s Buddha Darshan brought him recognition, and Telugu University later honoured him with the Best Translation Award for Bhagavan Buddha.
Today, Govardhan has written 115 books, including 36 on Buddhism, and maintains a personal library of nearly 20,000 volumes. His 100th book, Buddhism – the Scientific Path, was released in 2021 at a grand event in Hyderabad’s Ravindra Bharathi. His subsequent work, Veda Avalokanam, exploring the scientific and historical dimensions of the Vedic era, earned praise from scholars.
Over the years, he has received around 15 honours, including a D.Litt from the Academy of Universal Global Peace in 2015, the Gidugu Telugu Sahiti Award in 2024, and the Kalaratna Award in 2025, presented by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.
Despite the accolades, Govardhan remains rooted in simplicity, continuing to write, teach, and appear on television to share Buddhist teachings. For him, the Buddha’s message remains timeless.
“Buddha Bhagavan’s teachings still stand as a model for the youth. Real change comes not by eliminating a person, but by transforming a person’s mindset,” he said. From revolutionary firebrand to advocate of peace, Govardhan’s life is a testament to the power of ideological evolution — and the enduring relevance of compassion in turbulent times.