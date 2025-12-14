Meet Borra Govardhan, the communist turned Buddhist author

ONGOLE: Borra Govardhan’s life reads like a journey across India’s ideological landscape — from a communist youth who once went underground to evade the State, to a self-taught scholar who now writes passionately about the compassion and clarity of Buddhist philosophy.

Raised in a agricultural village in Bapatla, with ‘Communist Satyam’ for a father and Sri Sri’s verses as early inspiration, Govardhan has since authored over 110 books and emerged as one of AP’s most prolific voices on spirituality and Buddhism.

Born in Borravari Palem of the then Guntur district, Govardhan grew up in poverty, moving between villages such as Thotapalli and later Nagaram, where he eventually settled. A bright student who studied in a government social welfare hostel, he was drawn early to social causes. In 1977, as a teenager, he joined relief efforts after the Diviseema cyclone.

By his late teens, Govardhan had embraced communist and Naxalite ideologies, influenced by leaders like Tarimela Nagi Reddy, Kondapalli Seetharamaiah, and KG Satyamurthy. He abandoned formal education and spent nearly seven years working within the movement. During this period, he wrote revolutionary songs and stories under the pen name Kranti Kiran, publishing works such as Gunde Manta, Janam Paatalu, and Janam Kathalu.

A violent incident in Mothadaka forced him into hiding, and he spent months in Karavadi near Ongole, surviving by running a mobile soda cart, working as a railway gangman, and even serving in a small hotel. When he resurfaced, it was with a changed outlook — one that distanced him from armed struggle.