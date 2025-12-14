'Mustabu' simple hygiene checks transform tribal children

VIZIANAGARAM: In the tribal and rural pockets of Parvathipuram-Manyam, where children often arrive at school without the basics of grooming, a quiet behavioural shift is underway.

‘Mustabu’ - a district-level initiative conceived by Collector N Prabhakar Reddy - is helping students build daily hygiene habits that many had never been taught at home.

The programme, now implemented across 1,703 government institutions, including Anganwadi centres, primary and upper primary schools, high schools and junior colleges, covers 1,35,413 students.

Its impact has been strong enough that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, during his recent visit for PTM 3.0 at AP Model School, Bhamini, publicly praised the model and directed officials to scale it across AP.

For months, the district had been witnessing a spike in infections among schoolchildren. Many parents leave home early for agricultural or daily-wage work, leaving children to get ready on their own. As a result, students often reach with unwashed faces, untrimmed nails, or soiled uniforms. Recognising the pattern, the collector decided to intervene with a simple, child-friendly system.