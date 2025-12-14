Residents walk the talk to restore Mada Streets in Chennai's Thiruvanmiyur

CHENNAI: When Dhanya Rajagopal returned to her native Thiruvanmiyur in Chennai after completing her master’s degree in the US, she came back with fresh eyes and a renewed sense of possibility. Walking through the neighbourhood she grew up in, she noticed not just what had changed, but what could be restored. The streets that once framed her night walks now carried the marks of neglect, congestion and unplanned growth — signs of an area that had outgrown its old rhythms.

Rather than viewing this transformation with resignation, Dhanya saw an opportunity. Along with architect Pavithra Sriram, she envisioned a way to bring life back to the historic Mada streets surrounding the Marundeeswarar temple tank. What emerged was Project Thiruvanmiyur Mada Street, a community-driven initiative aimed at reclaiming public spaces, restoring walkability, and reimagining heritage streets as cleaner, safer and more vibrant places for everyday life. The project’s activities can be followed on Instagram at @projectthiruvanmiyurmadast.

“To rope in the residents, we arranged for a ‘Neighbourhood Story Portal & Walking Guide’ to give an overall idea to interested persons,” Dhanya added. As part of the project, a photo gallery exhibition became the heart of the initiative. Residents came together carrying old photographs of the Mada streets, pausing over fading images of the familiar streets, exchanging stories, and reliving shared moments from the past. The exhibition turned into a collective walk down memory lane, where people rejoiced in familiar faces, forgotten corners, and the lived history of Mada Street.