Administration hits blind spot as sand mafia empty riverbeds in Jagatsinghpur

JAGATSINGHPUR: In the intervening night of November 25 and 26, a large enforcement squad of Jagatsinghpur administration, swooped down on Kilipal quarry located on Mahanadi river in Tirtol block of the district. The squad which comprised DIG Satyajit Naik, collector J Sonal and SP Ankit Kumar Verma confiscated 46 Hyvas and chain-mounted excavators from the riverbed while arresting six persons. As the dawn arrived, the scale of illegal sand mining could be comprehended.

Kilipal quarry is spread over 13 acre and leased to Saroj Kumar Mohanty for five years from July 24, 2024. As per lease terms, the lessee was allowed to extract 15,150 cubic metre of sand annually, roughly about 73 cubic metre a day for 210 days. Investigation suggested that about 10 times the approved limit, translating to 750 cubic metre of sand, was being mined every day.

About two weeks later, on December 11, the Jagatsinghpur administration went in for another crackdown under state government’s ‘Balu Bajra’ initiative aimed at curbing illegal sand mining. This time it was at Jaipur under Raghunathpur tehsil. The river was Mahanadi again. At least 38 excavators and earth movers were seized. The modus operandi was the same.

Encouraged by the success of ‘Balu Bajra’, as the district administration casts its enforcement net wide, a relentlessly organised network of sand smuggling has emerged from beneath the sand. Operating in plain sight for years together, right under the nose of the administration and with sanction of political powers, illegal sand mining has turned into a monster and extracts a huge environment cost.