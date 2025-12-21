Dad lives lost son’s dreams in Madurai

MADURAI: Greeted by eager eyes that looked up from their notebooks, retired IRS officer S Nagalingam stepped into a government school classroom in Madurai. He savours the moment, taking it all in, listening to the restlessness being reined in on the benches. For anyone, the scurried shuffling is another mundane Tuesday morning. But for Nagalingam, it is the hauntingly beautiful echo of a life interrupted, the vibrant and yet unfinished one of his son, Nighileswaran.

Nikil, as he was lovingly called, was known for his brilliance, humility and his heart to connect with people. An engineering student with unquenched curiosity, he devoured books, adored quizzing, and believed deeply in serving society. “I don’t remember a single contest where he returned home without a prize. On the day he died, he was on his way to participate in a quiz competition, but never got to write it,” Nagalingam said, his voice laced with memory. On October 27, 2007, a tragic road accident ended the young life. For Nagalingam and his family, time came to a standstill. “The books he left on the table remained untouched,” he said.

Yet, grief has a way of planting seeds even in the dark. Nagalingam remembers the turning point clearly. “After several days of crying, something struck me. Nikil believed in uplifting others, especially underprivileged students. How could I let that dream die?”