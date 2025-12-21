Kadapa teacher uses magic to ignite scientific thinking

KADAPA: For more than two decades, Dariya Sujan Kumar has balanced two worlds — the classroom and the stage. A government school teacher by profession, he has also become known as a magician, science communicator and anchor, using his art to challenge blind beliefs and promote rational thought.

Dariya Sujan Kumar, 42, from Yerraguntla in Kadapa district, is currently serving on deputation at the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Mangalagiri, as a Hindi assessment expert.

His role involves designing competency-based assessments, revamping the curriculum and training teachers across Andhra Pradesh. Yet, alongside his academic responsibilities, he continues to pursue his passion for magic — not as entertainment alone, but as a tool to nurture a scientific temper.

His journey began in childhood, inspired by roadside performers. Without a formal mentor, he taught himself through study and peer exchange. Over 27 years, he has performed more than 2,500 shows in 17 states, reaching schools, universities, social forums and government platforms. Each act is carefully explained to show the science and psychology behind illusions.

“I work to eliminate superstitions and develop a scientific temper among students and youth, as envisaged under Article 51A(h) of the Constitution,” Kumar said.