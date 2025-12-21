Quiet purpose, lasting impact: Dindigul couple’s 30-year journey uplifting the vulnerable

DINDIGUL: It was a routine business trip when MK Dhamodharan noticed an elderly beggar sitting by the roadside, weak and visibly hungry. He bought him a meal and handed it over. The man tore open the food packet and ate hurriedly, without a word. Watching him, Dhamodharan realised that hunger was not just about food, but also about being forgotten. That moment stayed with him, changing the course of his life. Three decades later, it continues to define his everyday routine.
At 72, Dhamodharan still moves through the streets of Dindigul city with a quiet purpose. By his side is his wife, Nalini (67). Together, the socially committed couple has spent over 30 years working to uplift poor women, students, and vulnerable sections of society in Dindigul.
A chartered accountant by profession, Dhamodharan, along with his wife, has dedicated the last two decades to offering free food, educational support, tailoring training, and counselling to underprivileged women in rural areas. With no children of their own, the couple chose to devote their lives entirely towards serving those in need.
Recalling his journey, Dhamodharan said his life began humbly in Aravakurichi. “My father, M Kasturi, was a farmer from Thippempatty. I completed my schooling in Aravakurichi and later graduated in Physics from Periyar EVR College, Tiruchy. I then pursued CA through private classes with the help of a friend. In 1982, I began practising auditing. By 1986, I ventured into real estate development in Dindigul and nearby areas, which proved to be highly lucrative. However, during this journey, I overlooked the importance of charity and the art of giving — values rooted in compassion and empathy, which are the cornerstone of human society,” he said.
The turning point came during his frequent business travels. “Whenever I travelled to meet clients, I often encountered beggars and destitute individuals pleading for food. Many appeared mentally ill, with no one to care for them,” he said.
Moved deeply, Dhamodharan launched a free meal campaign in 1990. “I realised free meals are the need of the hour. My wife supported me fully. Every day, she cooked meals for 100 people. I would carry the food packets on my scooter to railway stations, bus stops, markets, and government hospitals,” he said. For the past 40 years, the couple provided free lunch daily to 100 people in Dindigul city. Today, they employ a cook and delivery staff but restrict distribution to beggars, the intellectually disabled, and the elderly to ensure the food reaches those who truly depend on it.
Education soon became another focus. “We began by providing free books and stationery to government school students,” he said. Realising that infrastructure was also essential, the couple provided wooden desks and benches to a government school in Aravakurichi and later began supporting meritorious students in private schools. “If a student scored above 400 marks, we paid 50% of the fees. This motivated students and reduced the financial burden on middle-class families across Dindigul district over the last two decades,” he added.
Alongside education, family counselling became a vital service. Nalini explained that counselling plays a crucial role for rural women in managing personal conflicts. She recalled counselling two widows in their 40s who were depressed after losing their husbands. “They were silent at first. We introduced yoga and physical movement to help them engage. Gradually, they opened up and regained confidence,” she said.
However, the couple soon realised that emotional support alone was not enough. “Financial burden remains a major obstacle,” Nalini said. In 2018, they counselled Anusuya (28), a divorcee, earning Rs 3,000 a month as a store assistant. “That’s when I decided to begin a tailoring course,” she added.
Having completed a diploma in tailoring along with her economics degree, Nalini designed a four-month course focused on women’s clothing and embroidery. Tailoring, she believed, was an ideal home-based skill, capable of earning Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 per month. Each batch was limited to 20 women to ensure personal attention. The first batch began in 2018, and the programme is now at its 28th batch — free of cost — empowering countless women.
For this couple, service is not charity — it is a way of life; lived quietly, one meal, one student, and one woman at a time.
(Edited by Subhalakshmi PR)