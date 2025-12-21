Quiet purpose, lasting impact: Dindigul couple’s 30-year journey uplifting the vulnerable

DINDIGUL: It was a routine business trip when MK Dhamodharan noticed an elderly beggar sitting by the roadside, weak and visibly hungry. He bought him a meal and handed it over. The man tore open the food packet and ate hurriedly, without a word. Watching him, Dhamodharan realised that hunger was not just about food, but also about being forgotten. That moment stayed with him, changing the course of his life. Three decades later, it continues to define his everyday routine.

At 72, Dhamodharan still moves through the streets of Dindigul city with a quiet purpose. By his side is his wife, Nalini (67). Together, the socially committed couple has spent over 30 years working to uplift poor women, students, and vulnerable sections of society in Dindigul.

A chartered accountant by profession, Dhamodharan, along with his wife, has dedicated the last two decades to offering free food, educational support, tailoring training, and counselling to underprivileged women in rural areas. With no children of their own, the couple chose to devote their lives entirely towards serving those in need.