Relief flooded with warmth

CHENNAI: Relentless rain turned Jalladianpet, on the fringes of south Chennai, into a vast stretch of floodwater in 2004. Streets vanished overnight, homes were engulfed, and an entire neighbourhood was pushed into paralysis as daily life collapsed under the force of the deluge. Families were stranded, possessions lost, and survival became the only priority.
Amid the devastation, JL Lakshmi, a young social activist, plunged into the crisis, guided by an uncompromising sense of duty. Pregnant at the time, she moved through the submerged locality, coordinating relief and helping residents escape the flood-prone zones. The effort came at an unbearable personal cost. Exhaustion and trauma took its toll, and during the course of the relief work, she suffered a miscarriage. The foetus did not survive, a loss confirmed after she underwent an emergency caesarean procedure, an irreversible personal loss borne in the midst of public service.
Now 45, Lakshmi’s story stands as a powerful testament to sacrifice, one in which compassion outweighed even the deepest personal grief.
Lakshmi, who received the Best Woman Award in 2004 and the Best Achiever Award in 2006 from the union government’s Nehru Yuvakendra, traces her journey of social work to an even earlier period. In 2002, she noticed that most women in Jalladianpet were grappling with severe financial distress. Many were trapped in debt to private moneylenders, burdened by exorbitant interest rates.
Determined to change this reality, Lakshmi set herself a clear goal: to free women from exploitative lending practices by organising them into women’s self-help groups (SHGs). Her first attempt drew only 20 women, but she refused to be discouraged. That same year, she formed the first group, sowing the seeds of a movement that would soon gain remarkable momentum. Within three months, the initiative grew into Sarva Sakthi Mahalir Narpani Mandram, bringing together nearly 4,000 women. Today, the organisation runs around 100 SHGs in and around Jalladianpet.
S Mangai (72), a long-time member of one such group, recalls the early struggles and the gradual transformation that followed. She explains that instead of depending on private lenders, women began accessing loans from nationalised banks through the SHGs, significantly reducing their financial burden. “In 2003, open defecation was common in our area. Around 50 members took loans of Rs 5,000 each to build toilets. That was a major milestone for us,” Mangai said.
She added that in the initial years, many women were hesitant to join the groups, often due to a lack of family support. To overcome this resistance, members staged street plays and shared their personal experiences in public, slowly building awareness and trust within the community.
Over the past two decades, the SHGs have enabled countless women to become entrepreneurs and acquire skills in tailoring and other small trades. Mangai credits Lakshmi for her constant guidance throughout this journey.
Another powerful story of transformation comes from V Dhanalakshmi (46), president of the Deepam Women’s Self-Help Group. She recalls a dark period in her life following the death of her husband in 2014. “My world turned upside down. I didn’t know how to move forward or how to take care of my child,” she said. Confused and overwhelmed, Dhanalakshmi found direction after coming into contact with Lakshmi and joining hands with her to form the Deepam SHG.
With the group’s support and Lakshmi’s mentorship, Dhanalakshmi rebuilt her confidence. Today, she runs an Aavin milk booth and has become a symbol of self-reliance for other women facing similar hardships. At present, three women’s self-help groups, including Deepam, function under her leadership, with a combined strength of about 50 members. “For these three groups, we availed loans worth Rs 36 lakh from nationalised banks. The loans come with a 4% interest subsidy, which has been a big relief for all of us,” she explained.
The financial support proved transformative. Using the loans, members have launched small businesses ranging from iron shops and tailoring units to beauty parlours, petty shops and vegetable outlets. Others ventured into trades aligned with their skills and local demand. “These activities have given women a steady income. Besides, they are no longer dependent on others,” Dhanalakshmi said, adding that beyond financial assistance, the groups have provided emotional strength, solidarity and confidence.
According to her, the success of these initiatives has inspired more women in the locality to step forward and join SHGs, demonstrating how collective effort and timely support can bring about lasting change.
Beyond financial empowerment, Lakshmi continues to extend support in women’s education and medical care, and offers family counselling to help people lead more stable lives. With the backing of the Nehru Yuvakendra, she also conducts workshops to train women in various skills. “My commitment is to empower more women to serve society like Annai Teresa. Women’s empowerment is essential, not just for families, but for the progress of society as a whole,” she said.
What started as an act of service in a moment of crisis has grown into a lasting force for change. For the women of Jalladianpet, Lakshmi’s work remains a source of strength, dignity and possibility.
