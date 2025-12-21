Scientist’s innovation brings prosperity to tribal farmers in Andhra

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In the tribal belts of Rampachodavaram, a quiet transformation is underway. What was once sold for a pittance is now being processed into a product of high value, promising economic independence for tribal farmers.
The catalyst behind this change is Dr PC Vengaiah, Senior Scientist and Head of the Pandirimamidi Horticultural Research Station. An agriculture doctorate from IIT Kharagpur, Vengaiah has developed a sustainable model to process jeeluga (fish tail palm) sap into jaggery and neera. His research shows that science and innovation can turn traditional forest products into a source of prosperity.
Currently, a litre of raw sap fetches only Rs 30. But when processed, 10 litres yield 1 kg of jaggery, which sells for Rs 500. A single tree can produce up to 50 litres of sap daily, translating into 5 kg of jaggery worth Rs 2,000. For tribal farmers, this is a leap from subsistence to sustainable income.
Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, impressed by the initiative during the Dasara exhibition in Vijayawada, cleared a pilot project involving 50 farmers across 50 villages.
With an estimated 10 lakh jeeluga trees in the Rampachodavaram division, the potential is vast. The government has sanctioned Rs 50 lakh for training and to establish 50 processing units.
Dr Vengaiah said the research station has already set up a dedicated nursery, distributing thousands of saplings to ensure a steady supply. The project has also been showcased at the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub in Rajamahendravaram.
“For generations, tribals depend on forest produce for livelihood, but the returns are meagre,” Dr Vengaiah told TNIE. “By processing jeelugu sap into jaggery and neera, we are ensuring that tribals benefit directly, without the role of middlemen.”
With government backing and scientific innovation, the initiative is more than a project. For the tribal communities of the Eastern Ghats, it is a pathway to dignity, self-reliance and economic empowerment.