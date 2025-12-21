Teacher turns Biology lab into artistic learning space in Andhra

SRIKAKULAM: In a modest government school in Pathapatnam, students walk into a biology lab that feels more like an art gallery. Brightly painted diagrams of human organs, plant structures, scientists, national leaders and freedom fighters line the walls. For botany teacher Balleda Appalaraju, this is not decoration, it is a teaching tool.

Appalaraju, 39, joined the teaching profession in 2013 after qualifying in DSC. Born into an agricultural family in Bhyripuram village of Kaviti mandal, he has nurtured a passion for drawing since childhood. That passion now shapes his classrooms, where learning is designed to be visual, interactive and inspiring.

Instead of limiting lessons to charts and instruments, he has transformed biology labs in schools across Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts into themed spaces that encourage exploration. With his own earnings, he has created handmade posters and murals to connect science with values, history and everyday life.

His commitment goes beyond the classroom. Through his YouTube channel Raaz Balleda_Fun & Learn, he shares videos on biodiversity and energy conservation, as well as tutorials on drawing biology diagrams.

His short films have won state-level prizes for three years in a row, and he was recognised with the district Best Teacher award in 2024 and the state Best Performing Teacher award in digital teaching in 2025.