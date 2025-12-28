Bringing change in farmers’ fortune: How Chandan Borthakur’s APRINS empowers Assam’s rural communities

ASSAM: As a BSc (IT) student, Chandan Borthakur sparked schoolchildren’s interest in astronomy. Today, the 38-year-old has gone way beyond his science degree by helping farmers reach the stars. His NGO ‘APRINS’ manages 50 farmer producer organisations (FPOs) in agriculture and allied sectors.

In 2009, when most 20-year-olds were busy adjusting to college life, Borthakur, then a first-year BSc student at Jorhat Science College in Assam, took a decision that would quietly but steadily transform thousands of rural lives across the state and beyond. From Jorhat, he founded his organisation APRINS with a simple yet powerful belief: real change must begin at the grassroots, not just in policy rooms.

Between 2009 and 2015, Borthakur worked with rural youth in different parts of Assam, taking astronomy classes for schoolchildren, organising skill development training programmes, and facilitating workshops for competitive exams. Working under programmes of the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, APRINS also trained rural youth in trades such as patient care assistance, hospitality and retail management. Around 5,000 youths—many from villages, and a large number of them women, and members of SC and ST communities—were trained and placed in hotels, hospitals, and shopping malls across the Northeast.