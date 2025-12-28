From Hyderabad roots to global glory: Spelling Bee champion Faizan Zaki spells inspiration

HYDERABAD: Faizan Zaki spelled success on the global stage, bringing admiration and pride to Hyderabad. The 13-year-old Indian-American recently won the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee and was felicitated by the Media Plus Foundation on Saturday.

The event began with a screening of Faizan’s winning moment at the competition held in May. Marking his first visit to Hyderabad after the victory, Faizan later re-spelt his winning word, éclaircissement, pronounced ek-lair-see-smah. The French word means clarification or enlightenment, often used to describe the clearing of confusion.

Addressing the audience, Faizan spoke about the importance of consistency, sustained practice, and parental support in his journey. His parents, originally from Hyderabad, said they had put their careers on hold for nearly six years to support his preparation.

Recalling his journey, Faizan said, “I first participated in my school spelling bee, which sparked my interest. I competed in the Scripps National Spelling Bee for the first time in 2019 at age seven, reached the semifinals in 2023, finished as runner-up in 2024, and finally won in 2025. After winning, many children approached me, and I began coaching others in spelling. Now, I am preparing for quiz bowl competitions.”

Part of his prize money, $52,500 (nearly Rs 45 lakh), will be donated to support underprivileged communities in both the US and India.

Former Law Minister Asif Pasha attended as the chief guest, along with several intellectuals and educationists, who praised Faizan’s accomplishment and suggested the government formally honour him for bringing international recognition to the country.