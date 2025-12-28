IES top rank’s daughter gets IES top rank

TIRUPATI: In a moving tale of determination and guidance, Dasari Indumathi, daughter of a lorry driver, has achieved All-India Rank 75 in the Indian Engineering Services (IES) examination in her very first attempt. Her success has brought immense pride to her family and to Tirupati, showing that dreams can rise from the most modest beginnings.
Indumathi’s father said, “All my life, I struggled just to earn daily bread. Today, with my daughter’s achievement, I feel our suffering has finally ended.” Her mother added, “We had nothing to give her except faith and freedom to study. God has returned everything through her success.” A former student of TTD Kapileswara School, Indumathi, received crucial early guidance from her teacher and mentor, K Krishnamurthy.
He recalled her focus and discipline even as a schoolgirl. “There is a special satisfaction when a small word of advice shapes a student’s life. If my guidance helped her even a little, that itself is my greatest happiness,” he said.
During her Intermediate stage, when private colleges offered her free seats, Krishnamurthy advised her to pursue a diploma course, considering her family’s financial background. That decision proved pivotal. Indumathi excelled at Tirupati Government Polytechnic College and later secured a free B.Tech seat at NRI College, Guntur, where she graduated as a gold medallist.
Despite receiving a lucrative software job offer worth nearly Rs 10 lakh per annum from a Boston-based company, Indumathi chose not to settle early. Encouraged by her family, she shifted her focus to competitive examinations. Initially aiming for the IAS, she later decided to pursue the prestigious IES. “My parents never questioned my decisions,” she said. “They only told me one thing—study sincerely, we will stand by you no matter what.”
When she expressed her desire to move to Delhi for preparation, her mentor encouraged her wholeheartedly. Relatives and well-wishers stepped in, covering coaching fees and accommodation worth nearly Rs 1.5 lakh, ensuring her parents were not burdened. Another alumnus of the school, Charan, now a scientist at ISRO, boosted her confidence, assuring her that there was “no doubt” about her clearing the exam.
After the UPSC announced the IES results on December 17, emotions ran high. On Friday, Indumathi visited her alma mater and touched his feet in gratitude. She said, “I am standing here today only because of my Guru. He showed me the right path when I didn’t even know where my life was heading.” Her mother said “Seeing our daughter bow before her teacher made us feel proud beyond words. This is the real reward of education.”
Indumathi’s journey—from a TTD school to a government polytechnic, from a gold medal in engineering to securing IES Rank 75—stands as a powerful reminder that timely guidance, family sacrifice, and relentless determination can transform lives.
As her mentor Krishnamurthy, now Kapileswara School headmaster, said, “This is not just her success. It is proof that when a student listens and works hard, even a small village classroom can produce national-level achievers.”