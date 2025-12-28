IES top rank’s daughter gets IES top rank

TIRUPATI: In a moving tale of determination and guidance, Dasari Indumathi, daughter of a lorry driver, has achieved All-India Rank 75 in the Indian Engineering Services (IES) examination in her very first attempt. Her success has brought immense pride to her family and to Tirupati, showing that dreams can rise from the most modest beginnings.

Indumathi’s father said, “All my life, I struggled just to earn daily bread. Today, with my daughter’s achievement, I feel our suffering has finally ended.” Her mother added, “We had nothing to give her except faith and freedom to study. God has returned everything through her success.” A former student of TTD Kapileswara School, Indumathi, received crucial early guidance from her teacher and mentor, K Krishnamurthy.

He recalled her focus and discipline even as a schoolgirl. “There is a special satisfaction when a small word of advice shapes a student’s life. If my guidance helped her even a little, that itself is my greatest happiness,” he said.

During her Intermediate stage, when private colleges offered her free seats, Krishnamurthy advised her to pursue a diploma course, considering her family’s financial background. That decision proved pivotal. Indumathi excelled at Tirupati Government Polytechnic College and later secured a free B.Tech seat at NRI College, Guntur, where she graduated as a gold medallist.